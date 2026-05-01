“Really intelligent” Steven Gerrard praises Arsenal man he wished joined Liverpool

Steven Gerrard is a strong admirer of Martin Zubimendi, with the Spanish midfielder settling impressively at Arsenal since his summer arrival and continuing to deliver consistent, high-level performances in the heart of midfield.

Since arriving at the Emirates, Arsenal have enjoyed a strong campaign and remain in contention for major honours, with both the Premier League and Champions League still within reach. Zubimendi has played a central role in that progress, operating as the team’s midfield anchor and providing control, structure, and composure in possession.

Gerrard’s admiration for Zubimendi’s impact

Gerrard has praised the midfielder’s intelligence and importance within Mikel Arteta’s system. He believes Zubimendi has been trusted with a key responsibility, which has allowed him to influence games in a consistent manner throughout the season.

The former Liverpool captain also reflected on his side’s previous interest in the player during his time at Real Sociedad, noting that Liverpool had monitored him closely and were strongly linked with a move before the transfer did not materialise.

Zubimendi had reportedly been close to a switch to Anfield, with Liverpool prepared to activate his release clause. However, he ultimately chose to remain in Spain at the time, which later opened the door for Arsenal to complete his signing.

Liverpool regret and Arsenal reward

Speaking via Football365, Gerrard said, “He’s been given a really key role. At Liverpool, we were linked with him for a long time, watched a lot of him on the back of that, I was disappointed that we didn’t sign him on the back of that. Arsenal have got a fantastic player, really intelligent.”

His comments underline both admiration and a sense of missed opportunity, particularly from Liverpool’s perspective.

At Arsenal, however, Zubimendi’s arrival has proven to be highly beneficial, with the midfielder quickly becoming an important figure in a side competing at the top level domestically and in Europe.