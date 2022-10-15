‘Really intense’ – Arteta opens up on what to expect from Leeds visit

Arsenal will make the long trip north to Yorkshire to take on Leeds United on Sunday, with the visitors currently unbeaten at home this season.

The Whites have been a mixed bag this term, but have continued to play with a high intensity regardless of the challenge in front of them, and they have enjoyed some fine wins this term, including an impressive 3-0 win over Chelsea.

We go into the game as strong favourites however after winning eight of our opening nine in the division, but the boss is not taking anything for granted as he praises our opponents style of play.

“With Jesse and the teams that they have already played, it is very clear what he wants to do – be a really intense team, a really dynamic team and a really good team when there are spaces to attack,” Arteta told Arsenal Media in his pre-match conference.

“There’s some similarities [to Bielsa’s team] but every coach has his own book, but what Jesse has done over the time he has been there is really impressive.”

Leeds are a difficult side to face, especially at home in front of their raucous crowd, and tomorrow will be no different.

We need to be at our best to end their unbeaten home run, and the potential absence of Gabriel Jesus is a major worry.

Patrick

Watch Arteta's pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds.



