“Really poor look” Shearer discusses Arsenal interest in Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes has emerged as one of Arsenal’s leading targets this summer, raising the possibility that Newcastle United could once again face a difficult battle to keep one of their most influential players.

The Magpies possess several highly regarded players and remain determined to keep Guimaraes away from Arsenal despite growing speculation surrounding his future.

Arsenal view the Brazilian midfielder as an ideal addition to strengthen the centre of their squad, but Newcastle now risk becoming involved in another lengthy transfer saga similar to the situation surrounding Alexander Isak last summer.

Newcastle determined to keep captain

Newcastle eventually agreed to sell the Swedish striker, which has inevitably led to questions over whether Guimaraes could also consider pushing for a move if Arsenal continue their pursuit during the transfer window.

Arsenal will hope the situation develops in their favour, but losing another major player would represent a significant setback for a Newcastle side eager to recover strongly next season.

Club legend Alan Shearer is among those hoping the Magpies can retain their captain and avoid further disruption to the squad.

Speaking via the Metro, Shearer said:

“With Anthony Gordon going, I think it would be a really poor look if Newcastle were to sell Bruno. And it would not go down well with the fans.

“I don’t see it happening. I’d be surprised if it were to happen. I hope it’s just paper talk and there’s no truth in that because it would be a big blow to Newcastle. There’d be a lot of angry fans if he were to go.

“I think it’s even more so now because of social media and everyone has an opinion and everyone can say what they want. 99% of it is going to be trash, and I do hope it’s trash about Bruno.”

Arsenal continues monitoring situation

Guimaraes remains central to Newcastle’s plans due to his leadership, technical quality and importance in midfield, making the club reluctant to entertain offers.

Arsenal, however, continue to admire the Brazilian and believes he possesses the attributes needed to elevate their midfield further ahead of another campaign competing on multiple fronts.

The Gunners are expected to keep monitoring developments closely, particularly if there are signs Newcastle’s position could soften later in the transfer window.

For now, though, Newcastle remain focused on retaining their captain and avoiding another high-profile departure after already losing key players.