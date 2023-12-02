“Really strong performance”, Journalist praises Arsenal for their win against Wolves

Charles Watts has commended Arsenal for their impressive victory against Wolves today, which has extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Despite having numerous opportunities to score more goals, Arsenal’s fans are satisfied with the 2-1 win that maintains their position at the league’s summit.
The game saw Arsenal start strongly, creating the impression that they would score multiple goals. However, their failure to convert more chances in the first half allowed Wolves to pull back a consolation goal.
This led to Arsenal defending their narrow lead in the closing stages of the match, highlighting the resilience of the team in securing the important victory.
After the game, Watts tweeted:
“Really strong performance for the majority of that game from Arsenal. Just have to be a bit more clinical. They should have been out of sight by the time Wolves got that late goal. Ended up being far more nervy than it should have been.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The game was a difficult fixture for us, but we won, which is the most important thing.
We will have tougher matches, but we have earned some huge wins this term and should be confident.
Hopefully, none of our key players will suffer a serious injury, making it easier for us to keep winning matches.
I think were fortunate today in that we were facing a Wolves side ravaged by injuries and suspensions ,a side that has suffered more than any other from the farcial VAR fall out.That said for most of the game we were in control and in the first half hour some of our attacking play was very impressive.After contributing so much in the creation of our excellent second goal, by way of conventional attacking full back play, Zinchenko blotted his copy book by being culpable for the Wolves goal which led to a nervous end to the game.The fact that we won is of course all important ,the only cloud on the horizon being the injury to Tomi.Let’s hope it’s not too serious as he has been in excellent form recently.Can Spurs do us a favour tomorrow or will their attacking policy rebound on them?