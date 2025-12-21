“Really tough” Bukayo Saka reflects on hard fought win at Everton

Bukayo Saka has admitted that Arsenal faced significant difficulties during their narrow 1-0 victory over Everton yesterday. The result was crucial in the context of the title race, even if the performance required patience and discipline rather than attacking fluency.

The Gunners have worked hard throughout the season to secure a strong position in the standings. However, when the match against Everton kicked off, Arsenal found themselves second in the league after Manchester City had secured a win earlier in the day. That outcome increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side to respond positively, knowing that dropped points could prove costly.

Arsenal Respond Under Pressure

Arsenal were aware that victory was essential and approached the game with that mindset. Everton, playing at home, were determined to make the contest uncomfortable, forcing Arsenal to earn every opportunity. The breakthrough eventually arrived through a Viktor Gyokeres penalty, which proved decisive on the night.

Saka was one of Arsenal’s key figures throughout the match, consistently looking to create openings and help his side score additional goals. Despite his efforts and Arsenal’s overall control, Everton remained resolute. Their defensive organisation ensured the Gunners were unable to extend their lead, preventing any chance of an embarrassing scoreline in front of the home supporters.

Much of Everton’s resilience stemmed from the experience of David Moyes. As one of the most seasoned managers in the league, he set his team up to deny Arsenal space and limit clear chances. His tactical approach forced the visitors to remain composed and avoid unnecessary risks as the match progressed.

Saka Reflects on a Hard-Fought Win

Although Arsenal ultimately achieved their objective, Saka acknowledged the challenge posed by Everton. Speaking via Premier League Productions, he said, “Everton made it really tough. It was also on us for not killing off the game in certain moments. They have a good structure with a good intensity. Their players are so passionate which made it so hard.

“There weren’t really any emotions in it, we take them out. We focus on our job. Since last week we focused on winning here and we did that today We are back on top of the table but we aren’t watching City too hard. We know if we win every week we will stay there. We are in control.”