Reason given for Nicolas Pepe missing from squad – it’s a very good one

The Arsenal team has been announced for the game against Wolves and the biggest omission appeared to be Nicolas Pepe, however, there is no need to worry, he is not injured, in fact, he has a brilliant reason for not being in the matchday squad.

The official Arsenal Twitter account posted up the reason for Pepe’s absence within minutes of the team being announced.

🗞 Nicolas Pepe misses today's game due to personal reasons, as his wife has gone into labour#WOLARS pic.twitter.com/y5UkAW1chK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2020

Obviously we all wish the Ivorian the very best and hope that his wife gives birth a to a healthy child and hopefully the lads will go out and beat Wolves and give their missing teammate a great gift.

Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil are also missing from the squad and there has been no update why, as of yet, however, the suspicion is that Guendouzi is still being punished and that Ozil maybe has not recovered from his “back injury”