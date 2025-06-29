“Reasonable.” Sporting president appears to soften stance on selling Gyokeres

Sporting president Frederico Varandas has appeared to soften his stance on selling Viktor Gyokeres in this transfer window.

Arsenal and several other top clubs are keen to add the Swedish striker to their squad and have already held talks with his representatives to make the move happen. The Gunners see him as the perfect addition to their frontline and are eager to conclude a deal as soon as possible.

Disagreement over previous agreement

However, there seems to be some disagreement between Gyokeres and Sporting over an alleged gentleman’s agreement that would have allowed him to leave the club for a figure lower than his full release clause. While the striker believes he was promised a reduced fee to facilitate a move, Sporting remain determined to earn a significant sum for their star man.

The Portuguese side is fully aware that they have one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe. Gyokeres has delivered back-to-back seasons filled with goals and assists, turning himself into one of the continent’s most complete centre-forwards. Unsurprisingly, he is now pushing for a move to a bigger league, with reports suggesting Arsenal is his preferred destination.

Sporting ready to be flexible

Previously, Varandas had insisted that Gyokeres would only be allowed to leave if his full release clause was paid. This led many to believe the striker would cost in the region of 100 million euros, a figure that Arsenal and other suitors were hesitant to meet.

Now, though, the Sporting president appears to be softening his stance. Speaking via Express Sports, Varandas said:

“We remain sensitive to Viktor’s dreams or those of any other athlete. Sporting has made a commitment that, after weeks of meetings, we will not demand the full amount of the clause; we will be reasonable regarding the amount requested for Viktor.”

This update could be crucial for Arsenal, who are looking to add a reliable goal scorer to help them challenge for the Premier League title next season. Given the complications involved, this development is a positive step, and Gyokeres’ move to the Emirates might just become a reality.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…