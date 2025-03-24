Reasons Arteta should be replaced for Arsenal to win the Premier League

Arsenal have had Mikel Arteta as their manager for the past six years, yet he has still not delivered a Premier League title for the club.

The former midfielder has overseen a significant transformation, elevating Arsenal from a struggling giant to one of the top two teams in the Premier League. Under his leadership, the team has displayed remarkable consistency, but questions remain about whether they have now reached their ceiling under his management.

In consecutive seasons, Arsenal have finished as runners-up in the league, and they appear set for another second-place finish this term. While this represents substantial progress from where they were before Arteta’s arrival, there is growing debate over whether the team has been stuck at the same level for longer than expected.

Losing the last two titles to an exceptional Manchester City side is understandable. Pep Guardiola’s team have set incredibly high standards, making them one of the most dominant forces in modern football. However, if Arsenal were to fall short against Arne Slot’s Liverpool this season, it would be far more difficult to accept. Given the progress made over recent years, failing to capitalise on this momentum could be seen as a missed opportunity.

With another second-place finish seemingly on the horizon, it is worth questioning whether Arteta is the right manager to take Arsenal to the next level. While he has brought stability and a competitive edge back to the club, his relative inexperience remains a factor. Despite his influence, he could be holding Arsenal back from making the final step to becoming champions of England.

Moreover, Arsenal currently possess one of the most talented and youthful squads they are likely to have for many years. This makes now an ideal time to consider a change in leadership rather than waiting until key players have passed their peak. A new manager could inherit a strong foundation and potentially bring the tactical edge required to secure the Premier League title.

These factors raise valid concerns about whether Arteta remains the best choice to lead Arsenal to ultimate success.

