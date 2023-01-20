Reasons for Mikel Arteta to be cheerful ahead of Man United clash

Arsenal will be looking to extend their winning streak in the Premier League when they host Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, Arsenal is eight points ahead of Manchester United and five ahead of Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s team is flying high at the top of the English Premier League table with 47 points. Erik Ten Hag’s side is in third place with 39 points after their midweek draw while the Gunners have had enough time to rest after a hard-fought 2-0 North London derby victory over Tottenham Hotspurs.

Arteta’s team has rested since last Sunday, while their visitors this Sunday, Manchester United, played Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, where they received a late shock equaliser from the home team to end their 100 per cent win streak after a 1-1 draw.

Arteta’s team has an advantage because of the freshness of his quality players, who have been so lethal on the field. Manchester United, on the other hand, will be tired after only two days’ rest after a 1-1 draw with Palace.

According to the comments above, Arteta should be smiling wherever he is. His players will be more powerful because they have expended less energy than Manchester United.

Lastly, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card since the Premier League began this season. This means that the ‘rock’ of Manchester United will miss one game, which is seen as an advantage for the Gunners.

Casemiro has been an important player for the Red Devils since joining from Spanish giants Real Madrid, steering United’s midfield and helping the English giants go unbeaten in seven games; he has five assists and three goals.

Manchester United has no choice but to rely on the services of “McFred” (Fred and Scott McTominay), despite the fact that they are not as solid and defensively alert as Casemiro. When in an attacking transition, this, as seen in the past, will allow Arteta’s side to penetrate as easily as possible.

Arteta could benefit from the concentration of Arsenal’s midfield and forward players, as Fred and McTominay may find Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka’s brilliance on the pitch unbearable.

Mikel Arteta may be smiling as he considers how well he can serve Man United with vengeance, given that they are the only team to have beaten him this season.

