Reasons given for why the Arsenal-Chelsea game has a new kickoff time

Arsenal and Chelsea will meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a match the Gunners cannot afford to lose. With the season progressing, every game becomes more crucial, and for Arsenal, this fixture is a must-win if they are to keep their ambitions alive.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sits 15 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and this match provides an opportunity to reduce the deficit. A victory would be essential in maintaining their hopes of challenging at the top of the table. However, anything less than three points could further damage their chances of closing the gap, making this a high-stakes encounter.

Arsenal have some of the best players in the league within their squad, and they have the quality to cause problems for Chelsea.

It will help that Arteta rested some of his key players during their midweek Champions League fixture. Having fresh legs available could prove vital against a Chelsea side that will also be eager to claim an important result. The Blues are aiming to finish the season inside the top four, and securing a positive result against Arsenal would be a significant boost to their ambitions. They will not want to lose this game, which adds to the intensity and importance of the fixture.

As both teams prepare for the match, Talk Sport has reported that the kick-off time has been moved from 2:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The change has been made to accommodate the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United, which is scheduled for later in the day.

Liverpool has played one more league match than Arsenal, and following this game, the Gunners will have levelled the number of fixtures played. This will ensure a more accurate reflection of the standings in the title race.

Regardless of the adjusted kick-off time, Arsenal will need to deliver a strong performance. Their focus must be on securing all three points, as anything less could have serious consequences for their aspirations this season.