Reasons why Arsenal should replace Lucas Torreira with Wilfred Ndidi

There are good reasons why Wilfred Ndidi would be an upgrade on Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and I think it would be a no-brainer if we are given a chance to sign the Nigerian international.

The numbers that Ndidi has crunched up in midfield since he joined the Foxes have been amazing and I am somewhat surprised that no team has taken him away from the King Power Stadium.

Lucas Torreira shone at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and it was considered a major coup when we signed him ahead of other teams.

He started his first season well, but Unai Emery found out how limited he was and didn’t rely on him this season.

Mikel Arteta has been giving him the chance to prove himself and I believe that is because we lack an alternative to him. He has improved for sure, however, I remain unconvinced that he is the best player that we can get for his position.

In many ways, Ndidi would represent an upgrade to Torreira and I would give some numbers why we shouldn’t hesitate to sign the Nigerian and sell Torreira.

Despite making over 100% more tackles than Lucas Torreira last season, Ndidi won 69% of his tackles compared to Torreira’s 60%.

Ndidi has also made 174 recoveries this season, Torreira has made just 77. The Nigerian has 40 clearances this season, while Torreira has made just 18. He is also better than Torreira in the air, he has won 54 aerial battles this season compared to Torreira’s 6.

In my opinion, Ndidi’s numbers make him the better player to seat in front of our defence.

An article from Ime