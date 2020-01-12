Reasons why Arsenal should replace Lucas Torreira with Wilfred Ndidi

There are good reasons why Wilfred Ndidi would be an upgrade on Lucas Torreira.
Arsenal has been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and I think it would be a no-brainer if we are given a chance to sign the Nigerian international.
The numbers that Ndidi has crunched up in midfield since he joined the Foxes have been amazing and I am somewhat surprised that no team has taken him away from the King Power Stadium.
Lucas Torreira shone at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and it was considered a major coup when we signed him ahead of other teams.
He started his first season well, but Unai Emery found out how limited he was and didn’t rely on him this season.
Mikel Arteta has been giving him the chance to prove himself and I believe that is because we lack an alternative to him. He has improved for sure, however, I remain unconvinced that he is the best player that we can get for his position.
In many ways, Ndidi would represent an upgrade to Torreira and I would give some numbers why we shouldn’t hesitate to sign the Nigerian and sell Torreira.
Despite making over 100% more tackles than Lucas Torreira last season, Ndidi won 69% of his tackles compared to Torreira’s 60%.
Ndidi has also made 174 recoveries this season, Torreira has made just 77. The Nigerian has 40 clearances this season, while Torreira has made just 18. He is also better than Torreira in the air, he has won 54 aerial battles this season compared to Torreira’s 6.
In my opinion, Ndidi’s numbers make him the better player to seat in front of our defence.
An article from Ime
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not a very fair comparison of stats to be honest, lucas has only started 10 games this season where as ndidi has started 20 games… only stats that have validity are % stats not number of clearances etc as he has started twice as many matches.
Why not have both. Imagine a midfield with ndidi, torreira and hakim ziyech
The singular fact that Torreira started half as many matches as Ndidi says it all. Look where Leicester is as well!
Torreira is not a bad player by any stretch of the argument or imagination. No. But Ndidi is a better player and EPL proven too.
And he’s also been to the World Cup as well!
The issues are, does Arteta think so, does he want him, and will his club sell?
All the answers are blowing in the wind except, maybe, one. I know Leicester won’t sell. At least, not this season anyways. Not with their position and prospects for top four, and Ndidi’s contribution so far.
Very long shot in my opinion…