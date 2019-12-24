Recalling loan player is not an option Arsenal can exercise

Arsenal failed to add recall option to their on-loan star amid ongoing struggles.

Arsenal may bring in a new defender in the next transfer window as they struggle to compete for a spot in the top four this season.

The Gunners have had a tough campaign so far simply because they can’t seem to keep teams out, despite signing David Luiz from Chelsea in the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s appointment is sure to bring personnel changes and there have been suggestions that the Gunners could recall one of their players out on loan.

Arsenal signed William Saliba over the summer, but they loaned him back to Saint Etienne to continue his development in the French side.

As the Gunners have struggled this season, their decision to send him out on loan has appeared flawed with some fans calling for his recall.

However, Metro Sport claims that the Gunners won’t be able to recall him before the end of his loan spell because they didn’t add a clause that would allow them to do that in the deal.

Saliba is currently sidelined with an injury but he has been a star performer whenever he played for the French men.

Arsenal will now have to look elsewhere if they are keen to add a new defender to their starting XI.