Recent history shows Arsenal fans not to get too hyped up about Partey

Just like every Arsenal fan, I am very excited that we finally signed Thomas Partey before the transfer window closed.

After chasing his signature for almost the entire summer transfer window, we have finally landed him.

Partey is one of the best midfielders in the world when you watch him play, but he could also become one of the most overhyped.

I say this because there is a lot of hype surrounding him now and he simply has to perform otherwise it will be a mess. This is the same hype that surrounded the coming of William Saliba and Nicolas Pepe.

Saliba was talked about so much and so many pundits made an analysis of how he will walk straight into our first XI and become our Virgil van Dijk.

Today, he has not played for the team since his arrival and we are left wondering what we were being fed.

I know it sounds silly to compare Partey to Saliba, after all Partey is already an established player.

But no player is immune to struggling at a new team, who would have thought that Eden Hazard would be struggling at Real Madrid after he dazzled in the Premier League?

All I am saying is that we need to tone down the expectations that we have for Partey and hope that he delivers the performance that we expect him to deliver.

An article from Ime