Recent minutes not enough to earn Lewis-Skelly England call up

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With England’s midfield being flooded, it was always unlikely that Skelly would go to the world cup.
With the best will in the world, he’s not a left back. Yes he can play there, but his position is midfield.
Could you really take a gamble on a player although good at left back on a good day, he was found wanting more than once.
Yes I know people will come on here and remind me of his performances regards the two Real Madrid games, but as I said those would be good days. But overall, there’s quite a few instances where sadly playing him at left back makes him a liability.
All that said, I hope he gets more of a run in our midfield in the very near future.
Totally agree.
The decision to exclude MLS from the World Cup squad is entirely understandable and justifiable.Other selections ,particularly that of Jordan Henderson, leave me baffled.He has had a poor season for Brentford and is way past his best,yet he is included at the expense of the likes of Scott and Gardner who have both been consistently excellent for their Clubs.The same applies to Hall of Newcastle and ,to a lessor extent, Bowen of West Ham .I may be an ardent Arsenal can but I consider Madueke and Eze very fortunate to be included in the squad.
You’re right that leaving him out is justifiable, but what do you think of the left back options they did select? I think only O’Reilly is clearly better at lb than MLS – burn and Spence have pros and cons (arguably no better or worse than MLS imo), and neither are primarily left backs.
They left out Hall and Shaw, who I do think are better options, though – it’s so strange, I can only assume injuries.
Grandad, I’m reading that both Scott and Nwaneri have joined the training party.
Because the Arsenal players will be joining late due to the Champions League final.
As an Arsenal fan, I think we should be proud to have 4 good players in the squad. As for MLS I understand that Tuchel leaves him out, as he wants to use him as a left back. I don’t think MLS is great as a left back. IMO he does much better as a midfielder. Madueke and Eze do have some good qualities that can be used for the World Cup, therefore I think that their selection is understandable. I look forward to seeing how well they perform at the World Cup.
Your right Davi.O’Reilly is a shoe in at LB and Hall would be my choice for his back up.James and Livramento are both injury prone and I suppose the speedy Spence provides cover at full back on either side.The selection of the pedestrian Henderson is the selection which really annoys me and i don’t buy into the argument that he brings experience to the squad.
At least Lewis-Skelly will be spared the ridicule of being part of a losing squad.