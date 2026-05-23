Recent minutes not enough to earn Lewis-Skelly England call up

Myles Lewis-Skelly has missed out on selection for the England squad for the World Cup in North America, despite recently returning to the first team at Arsenal.

The young player had previously been involved in the national team setup after breaking into senior football, but his lack of consistent game time at club level this season appears to have contributed to his omission. His development has been affected by limited minutes in his preferred position, which has influenced his standing within the England squad hierarchy.

Club Form Impacts International Role

Thomas Tuchel had initially shown strong trust in Lewis Skelly, naming him as his preferred left back when he first took charge of the England national team. However, as the defender’s involvement at Arsenal decreased, his international opportunities also became less frequent.

Competition for places at left back has increased significantly, with several other players moving ahead of him in the pecking order. Although Lewis Skelly has recently returned to Arsenal’s lineup in a midfield role, that positional shift has not been enough to secure him a place in the national squad for the tournament.

Surprise Selection Decisions

According to Team Talk, the decision to omit Lewis Skelly has been described as a surprise, particularly given that Djed Spence was included in the squad despite recent fitness concerns.

Despite the setback, Lewis Skelly remains viewed as a player with strong long-term potential. Continued development and regular club appearances are expected to play a key role in any future involvement with the England national team.

Meanwhile, the England national football team will still feature several Arsenal players in the squad, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke, highlighting the club’s continued influence at international level.