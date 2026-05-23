Lewis-Skelly after scoring for England
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Recent minutes not enough to earn Lewis-Skelly England call up

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Myles Lewis-Skelly has missed out on selection for the England squad for the World Cup in North America, despite recently returning to the first team at Arsenal.

The young player had previously been involved in the national team setup after breaking into senior football, but his lack of consistent game time at club level this season appears to have contributed to his omission. His development has been affected by limited minutes in his preferred position, which has influenced his standing within the England squad hierarchy.

Club Form Impacts International Role

Thomas Tuchel had initially shown strong trust in Lewis Skelly, naming him as his preferred left back when he first took charge of the England national team. However, as the defender’s involvement at Arsenal decreased, his international opportunities also became less frequent.

Competition for places at left back has increased significantly, with several other players moving ahead of him in the pecking order. Although Lewis Skelly has recently returned to Arsenal’s lineup in a midfield role, that positional shift has not been enough to secure him a place in the national squad for the tournament.

Surprise Selection Decisions

According to Team Talk, the decision to omit Lewis Skelly has been described as a surprise, particularly given that Djed Spence was included in the squad despite recent fitness concerns.

Despite the setback, Lewis Skelly remains viewed as a player with strong long-term potential. Continued development and regular club appearances are expected to play a key role in any future involvement with the England national team.

Meanwhile, the England national football team will still feature several Arsenal players in the squad, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke, highlighting the club’s continued influence at international level.

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  1. With England’s midfield being flooded, it was always unlikely that Skelly would go to the world cup.

    With the best will in the world, he’s not a left back. Yes he can play there, but his position is midfield.

    Could you really take a gamble on a player although good at left back on a good day, he was found wanting more than once.

    Yes I know people will come on here and remind me of his performances regards the two Real Madrid games, but as I said those would be good days. But overall, there’s quite a few instances where sadly playing him at left back makes him a liability.

    All that said, I hope he gets more of a run in our midfield in the very near future.

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  2. The decision to exclude MLS from the World Cup squad is entirely understandable and justifiable.Other selections ,particularly that of Jordan Henderson, leave me baffled.He has had a poor season for Brentford and is way past his best,yet he is included at the expense of the likes of Scott and Gardner who have both been consistently excellent for their Clubs.The same applies to Hall of Newcastle and ,to a lessor extent, Bowen of West Ham .I may be an ardent Arsenal can but I consider Madueke and Eze very fortunate to be included in the squad.

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    1. You’re right that leaving him out is justifiable, but what do you think of the left back options they did select? I think only O’Reilly is clearly better at lb than MLS – burn and Spence have pros and cons (arguably no better or worse than MLS imo), and neither are primarily left backs.
      They left out Hall and Shaw, who I do think are better options, though – it’s so strange, I can only assume injuries.

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  3. As an Arsenal fan, I think we should be proud to have 4 good players in the squad. As for MLS I understand that Tuchel leaves him out, as he wants to use him as a left back. I don’t think MLS is great as a left back. IMO he does much better as a midfielder. Madueke and Eze do have some good qualities that can be used for the World Cup, therefore I think that their selection is understandable. I look forward to seeing how well they perform at the World Cup.

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  4. Your right Davi.O’Reilly is a shoe in at LB and Hall would be my choice for his back up.James and Livramento are both injury prone and I suppose the speedy Spence provides cover at full back on either side.The selection of the pedestrian Henderson is the selection which really annoys me and i don’t buy into the argument that he brings experience to the squad.

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