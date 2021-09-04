Recently released Arsenal flop gets lifeline to get his career back

Shkodran Mustafi has been given a career lifeline by Spanish club, Levante after Arsenal released him.

The German had joined the Gunners in 2016 after an impressive spell at Sampdoria and Valencia.

He joined Arsenal as one of the most promising German defenders at the time and the Gunners saw off competition from several clubs to land him.

However, Mustafi never became a popular player at the club, with the German failing to deliver performances that were good enough to help Arsenal become a top club again.

The Gunners released him early so he can move to German side, Schalke 04 at the start of this year.

He couldn’t help them stay in the Bundesliga and they couldn’t keep him in their squad for this campaign in the German second division after their relegation.

The 29-year-old had been linked with a move to several clubs including Torino in Serie A, but Sun Sports claims Levante has handed him an 18-month contract.

The report quotes a club statement which reads: “Levante UD has reached an agreement with Shkodran Mustafi (04/17/1992, Bad Hersfeld, Germany) for the incorporation of the footballer to the ranks of the Levantine team until June 2023, with the option of one more season.”