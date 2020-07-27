Record breaker David Luiz has proven his doubters right

David Luiz is one defender that is hardly ever far away from bad press.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal last summer and because of his experience around Europe as a top defender, the club’s fans were hopeful that he will make their team better at the back, even though he has the reputation for being error-prone.

He has been inconsistent at best for the Gunners so far, and his terrible showings have earned him an unwanted record in the Premier League.

The Brazilian, on his day, can put in a decent performance, but more often than not, he has let his team down and one way he does that is to give away penalties.

A classic example is when he was subbed on against Manchester City in Arsenal’s first game after the restart.

The Brazilian caused the first goal of the game and gave away a penalty in less than 30 minutes on the pitch.

That is just one of five penalties that he has given away in the Premier League this season, and that is a record for a player in the competition in a single season, according to Opta.

Luiz has signed an extension to his Arsenal deal and he will be at the Emirates next season. Fans will hope that he is on his best form when Arsenal faces Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

But the sad thing is that there is more chance of him putting in a bad display as opposed to a decent one.