Record-breaker Nketiah is surely set for future stardom

Eddie just can’t stop scoring!

Nketiah shines again overtaking Shearer as number one along the way!

It has been another successful international campaign for England U-21’s and for our young Eddie Nketiah in particular.

He scored his 14th goal for the England U21’s v Turkey U21’s and helped them to a 2-1 win in their latest round of their European Qualifying Group games. In doing so he has become the record goal scorer for the U-21’s overtaking the record of Alan Shearer who sits on 13 goals.

Eddie’s history-making strike led England to a place at Euro 2021 with two games to spare after their impressive run in the qualifying stages so far, falling to just one draw and seven wins.

Despite missing a penalty when he hit the post it didn’t take Eddie long to score his record breaking goal, making amends for the missed penalty by firing into the back of the net after being sent through by Sessegnon with two minutes remaining. In doing so Eddie scored his 14th goal in just 12 games to seal the victory for in England at Molineux.

He now overtakes Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers (both 13) as the all-time leading goal scorer for England’s youth side:

England U21 record Goal scorers

Player Goals scored

Eddie Nketiah 14*

Alan Shearer 13

Francis Jeffers 13

Saido Berahino 11

Nathan Redmond 10

Speaking about Nketiah after the game, England manager Aidy Boothroyd added:

“Eddie’s a huge talent, a genuinely nice person. He’s great off the pitch for us and on the pitch, he takes no prisoners. He’s a real warrior. To surpass Alan (Shearer) is a huge achievement.”

Indeed, it is such an achievement at such a young age in such a quick time frame as well. If he keeps going at this rate, he will set such a record that will be harder to surpass in the future. I hope this form continues for Eddie for both England and Arsenal. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman