Record breaker Viv Miedema signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal women star pens a new deal

In a huge boost for the Arsenal Women football team, all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema extended her contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Dutch has been one of the best players to ever grace the women’s game and the Gunners hierarchy will be delighted that she will continue her adventure in their colors.

The 25-year-old has scored 117 goals in just 144 appearances, including 23 in 39 appearances in the recent 2021/22 season.

Expect the unexpected 👀

Why leave when you rather stay?❤️#MoreThanReady pic.twitter.com/y0LiY62FQ4 — Vivianne Miedema (@VivianneMiedema) May 20, 2022

She was part of the Arsenal side that won the Barclays FA Women’s Super League in the 2018/19 season, and also helped the club to lift the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup in the 2017/18 campaign.

Vivianne has twice been included in the FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 and was also named BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2021.

Some of her other individual stats being: Most goals scored in league’s history: 64. Most goal involvements: 75. Most first-half hat-tricks: 2. Most goals in a single season: 22. Most goals in a single game: 6. Most goal involvements in a single game: 10 (6 goals, 4 assists). First player involved in 100 goals. First player to score against all clubs.

VIVIANNE MIEDEMA. HERE TO STAY. pic.twitter.com/ITBVNjuwGY — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 20, 2022

That’s a whole paragraph talking about her individual achievements! That’s how amazing she has been in the women’s game!

“I think the most beautiful thing about the game is building something with a team and with people around you that you really want to be around,” said Vivianne.

“I do feel like I have got that at Arsenal. I feel like for me, winning titles with Arsenal will mean a lot more to me than winning them with another club at the moment. And that’s what I obviously hope to achieve with Arsenal.”

Congratulations to our 25-year-old star on getting deservedly rewarded for her efforts for the red half of London. Hoping for many more successful years…

Yash Bisht

Learn more about Arsenal’s history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season