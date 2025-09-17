Record breakers! Arsenal’s victory over Athletic sets new European benchmark

Arsenal kick-started their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win and in doing so, they set a very impressive record. The Gunners faced Athletic Club for the first time in a competitive meeting on Tuesday, subsequently winning by a two-goal margin. The substitutes made all the difference in the encounter as Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli proved influential from off the bench. In what was a bruising contest, it took the latter just 36 seconds to make a decisive impact, scoring the opener via a counter-attack. The Brazilian then turned provider for his fellow substitute as Trossard sealed the victory in the 87th minute. Both players assisted each other’s goals from off the bench, perfectly illustrating Arsenal’s new-found strength in depth.

Record Breakers

Arsenal set a new record with their victory in Bilbao. As picked up by the BBC’s Match of the Day, Arsenal became the first team ever to win six consecutive games versus Spanish opposition in the Champions League or European Cup. Arsenal’s run began with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in October 2023, a game in which Gabriel Martinelli also scored from a blistering counter-attack. During this run, Arsenal also dispatched Real Madrid on two occasions, winning by an aggregate scoreline of 5-1 in a memorable quarter-final clash last season. The six-game run also includes an additional win over Sevilla as well as Girona. Four of those six wins have also come this year, with three of them being away from home.

Looking Ahead

Arsenal’s current run is really impressive considering that the majority of the encounters were played away from home. Furthermore, Spanish teams are among the most difficult opponents to face in the competition. Arsenal will have the opportunity of making it seven wins when they face Atletico Madrid in October. The Gunners will be at home, with the fixture slated for the 21st. The club from Madrid will be their only other Spanish opposition in the league phase.

Arsenal are next in action in the Champions League against Olympiacos. Before that however, they continue their domestic campaign with a huge clash against Manchester City on Sunday.

What are your thoughts on this record, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

