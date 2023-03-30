Record-breaking Arsenal Women beat Bayern to make Champions League semi-finals by Michelle

Arsenal Women set a new UK-record attendance of 21,307 for a Women’s Champions League match last night, as the crowds were treated to an in-form ‘on fire’ Arsenal, with stunning goals from Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius completing Arsenal’s comeback from their first-leg narrow 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich. What a night for celebration this was, with Arsenal 1-0 down in the first leg played against Bayern in Munich last week, to our Gunners coming onto the pitch with all guns blazing last night, beating Bayern 2-0 and making the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 10 years! On the 20 minute mark, Frida Maanum changed the match with a phenomenal strike flying into the top left corner of Bayern’s net – Emirates Stadium erupted!

Arsenal’s forward line were unstoppable, working the ball beautifully from set-pieces. Stina Blackstenius was the one to double Arsenal’s advantage in the 27th minute, getting on the end of Katie McCabe’s exemplary cross to head home.

Williamson nearly made it three on the half-hour mark, but her header went over the crossbar. Lotte Wubben-Moy’s cross just before the half-time whistle, would have been a wonder-goal but was denied by the crossbar. Our Gunners went into the break 2-0 up against Bayern.

Arsenal continued to dominate in the second-half with a wonder dribble from Katie McCabe nearly making it through to goal but was knocked out for a corner. Bayern tried to pile on the pressure but Arsenal stood firm and closed the game 2-0 up, after a nerve-wracking 7 minutes of added time.

All in all, a magificent match and a magnificent result for Arsenal. Nest up: the Champions League semi-finals! We will know soon if we will face Wolfsburg or PSG..

COYGW!!

