Record-breaking night ends in disappointment for Katie McCabe’s Ireland Women

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe hoped Tuesday night would be exceptional. She was hopeful that evening that she and her fellow Ireland Women teammates would defeat Wales’ Women, in front of a record crowd. However, that was not the case. The Girls in Green had a disappointing Tuesday night.

Ireland lost in front of a record 8,218 fans – a new home crowd record for an Ireland Women’s international game.

By the 22nd minute of that match, the Dragons had already accomplished their goal; veteran midfielder Jessica Fishlock broke the deadlock in the 7th minute, and Reading defender Lily Woodham doubled Wales’ lead 15 minutes later.

Ireland attempted to pull off a comeback, but their efforts were in vain; they just weren’t efficient in attack. They even struggled to register a shot on target, registering just 2 shots on target.

McCabe was undoubtedly disappointed after the game, being on the losing side. However, on her Instagram page, she told their (Girls in Green) supporters that the loss would only make them stronger. She also thanked the fans who turned out and helped them break their previous record attendance of 8,000 fans in an international home game.

McCabe wrote, “Little bump in the road but we stick and keep going… Thank you so much to all the fans that came out last night – record crowd!! Amazing.”

McCabe and her national teammates will be looking to rebound when they play next. We’ll just be hoping McCabe is fit when she rejoins her Arsenal teammates. The Gunner Women are set for another big clash at the Emirates this weekend, when they face Spurs in the North London Derby on Sunday. Emirates should be bouncing again, with over 50,000 tickets sold already.

Arsenal v Tottenham Women, Sunday 3rd March, kick-off 12.30PM UK. If you don’t have tickets for the Emirates, you can watch the match live on BBC2.

Danni P

