Record-breaking sales for Arsenal v Chelsea in Women’s FA Conti League Cup FInal

Let’s start by saying let’s forget about yesterday and the Vitality Women’s FA cup that Arsenal are now not a part of this season, thanks to an unfavourable result against Chelsea yesterday at Kingsmeadow.. Good, with that one out of the way, let’s look forward with conviction to our Gunners getting revenge against the Blues and lifting the Conti Cup Final trophy in this Sunday’s clash of the titan’s..

There have been a record-breaking 20,000 tickets sold for the League Cup Final already, officially confirmed in the tweet below:

20,000 tickets have been sold for the #ContiCup final! There are limited tickets available so make sure you get yours 🎟https://t.co/1uN8Agrt2g pic.twitter.com/AqaEjqNxF6 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 27, 2023

Arsenal & Chelsea head to Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park this weekend for the Women’s Conti Cup Final. Manchester City are the current cup holders having beaten Chelsea 3-1 in the Cup Final last year 2021/22. Chelsea were the cup holders for the previous 2 years. Arsenal have won a record 5 times since the Cup’s inception in 2011, but not since 2018.

Arsenal cannot lose this Cup Final. Gooners up and down the country and throughout the world are routing for this team. It’s time for Arsenal Women to deliver under Eidevall’s tenure. The club needs this, the players need this, the fans need this!

The Cup Final kicks off at 3PM UK on Sunday 5th March. Have you got your tickets?

A supporter guide is available to download here which has been provided by the FA with all key information for fans travelling to the game.

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch live on BBC iPlayer and the match is available to stream on the FA Player wherever you are in the world.

COYGW!

