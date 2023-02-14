Record sales for FA Women’s Conti Cup Final. Can Arsenal win a record 6th time? by Michelle

Arsenal will face Chelsea in the FA Women’s Conti Cup Final, to be held at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park on Sunday 5th March with kick-off at 15:00 UK. Tickets are available to purchase here.

The FA have reported that a record number of tickets have already been sold for the event, see official tweet below.

Over 10,000 tickets have been sold for the #ContiCup final! 😱 🎟 Make sure you get yours: https://t.co/1uN8Ags0RO pic.twitter.com/01VVvNLsmR — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) February 13, 2023

The table below details all previous winners of the Conti Cup since it’s inception in 2011. Arsenal have won the cup a record 5 times, whilst Chelsea have only won the cup twice, albeit that’s twice for Chelsea in the last 3 years whereas Arsenal have not held the FA Cup since 2018.

Arsenal and Chelsea should have a good measure of each other ahead of this event given that one week prior the two will meet at Chelsea’s Kinds Meadow stadium to battle it out in the 5th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

Arsenal simply MUST WIN BOTH if they are to keep their hopes of continuing their silverware march on the Vitality FA Cup alive and win the FA Cup Final for a record 6th time. We will certainly know both squad’s and manager’s capabilities over this intense week of Arsenal v Chelsea women’s football..

C’mon Gooners, what do you think? I’m nervous at best…

Michelle Maxwell

