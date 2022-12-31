Red-hot Arsenal run riot in Brighton to clinch emphatic victory

Arsenal have put in an astonishing performance to beat Brighton 4-2, and increase their lead at the top of the Premier League table.
The Gunners went into today’s game in the knowledge that both Newcastle United and Manchester City had dropped points, therefore opening the door for us to build on our lead at the head of proceedings.
That didn’t prove to be a distraction however, as within 70 seconds of play we had found the lead. Gabriel Martinelli attempted to curl an effort in on goal, and after two deflections fell kindly to Bukayo Saka in the box, and after the perfect takedown, he placed his effort straight into the net.
We continued to dominate the match throughout, with the Seagulls allowed to dominate the possession but without being allowed space to get into any dangerous areas. Ramsdale had very little work to do of note, and shortly after Bukayo Saka should have found a team-mate in the box, the Englishman’s corner was knocked out to Martin Odegaard to smash it home from just inside the box.
Our goalkeeper was then seen to be struggling with what appeared to be his hamstring, and we fretted about asking for him to be get some attention, but he ended up seeing out the half, and seemed fine after the break.
The second-half looked set to just be more of the same after Eddie Nketiah moved to triple our lead less than two minutes into the new half, with him punishing the goalkeeper’s failure to deal with Martinelli’s strike. We wasn’t to have it all our own way this time around however.
The home side managed to pull one back just after the hour-mark, with Japan midfielder Kaoru Mitoma scoring a neat effort to give his side a glimmer of hope of a result. That feeling was short-lived however after a monster long ball into the path of Gabriel Martinelli split open the home side, and the Brazilian finally got the goal that his efforts deserved.
Brighton didn’t give up however, as they did manage to strike the next blow, with youngster Evan Ferguson becoming their club’s youngest ever goalscorer after slipping in behind William Saliba before touching it over the English shot-stopper in goal.
They did threaten to make it interesting late on however, after Mitoma had looked to have found another which would have made it 4-3 before going into injury time, but the Japanese was deemed to have come back from an offside position and was ruled out (to a massive sigh of relief in my camp).
We may have been lucky not to have been penalised by a Gabriel Magalhaes shirt pull in the box in injury time, but otherwise were fully deserving of the win over today’s tough opposition, and will now go into the new year with a huge seven point lead at the top of the table.
Happy New Year fellow Gunners.
Patrick
A very entertaining game. Our first three goals weren’t as beautiful as the ones we scored against West Ham, but our fourth goal that Martinelli scored was the result of a great teamwork and an amazing individual ability
Saliba has made plenty of fatal mistakes in the last five months, but he hasn’t been crucified as happened to Mustafi and Luiz because our victories have been covering up his errors
Kaoru Mitoma gave our right wing players a torrid time with his dribbling skills. If Arsenal sign Mudryk, he should be at least twice as skilled as Mitoma
Yes, Mitoma seems a talent – and one that’s doing well in the PL (although his appearances have been limited so far iirc at least he’s shown that he can play in the PL, unlike Mudryk).
Price-wise, he could be a good buy and he won’t be arriving with expectations and a big price tag so he should be more amenable to playing as back-up/competition.
I bet Mitoma would be willing to play second fiddle to Martinelli, but his long-term contract would likely bloat his price tag
Hopefully Nelson and Smith-Rowe recover soon, so we wouldn’t have to sign another LW
The score is definitely emphatic but win was definitely not emphatic. We were more clinical but Brighton still controlled the midfield and should be holding their head high by such fight back against league leaders. At one point even 3 goal lead was not looking comfortable to defend. We again showed sign to crumble down under pressure and that’s worrying than the win. Upcoming is tougher test against Newcastle, Manu Tottenham and city so let’s hope we learn from today and hold our nerves during closing moments.
I think the trip to Brighton was an excellent exercise for the boys, to prepare them for Newcastle, Spuds and Man United this month
It was not a comfortable win. However, I feel you are underestimating Brighton. They are one of the most difficult teams to play against. Their lack of a presence up front has often been their undoing but their midfield play has for some time been amongst the best in the PL.
Joe many times do you need to be told.how can you compare Saliba who is 21 years old to Luiz and Mustafi?one was a WC winner who was supposed to be at his peak, Luiz who had won everything at club levels.we all knew Saliba was not the finished article which is great news considering how well he has performed.
I’d just like to point out that Saliba and his coaches still have a lot of work to improve his performance. It’s a good time to re-negotiate his contract extension
So Gotanidea you Saliba to be crucified? Just don’t understand your point the team is really doing well and Saliba has been one of the mainstays and you negative people always find something. Oh my gosh let me just shut up
Gotanidea so you want Saliba to be crucified like the previous? Wow
well done gunners lets keep rolling
Glad we won, a tricky game really.
We need midfielders, at least to cover. Our subs are not there yet.
Up the believe!
Where is the history that backed Brighton to defeat us?
Well done lads, now on to the next one👊
Perhaps their results over the last couple of seasons, league position and them being at home?
Brighton’s been a good side for 2 years now, we were right not to take them lightly.
Odegaard to Martinelli….BANG. That’s what it is all about.
It reminds me of Pirlo’s through balls. Odegaard showed a world-class vision
Elneny and Ceballos used to make through balls as well, although not as long as Odegaard did against Brighton
Is Saliba overated.
Brushed off for the goal.
Made some previous mistakes.
Undecided on him
I don’t think he’s a finished product, this is epl and he needs these kinds of mistakes to learn. He’s only 21yrs
Something people seem to forget!21 years old which for a CB is very young.not only that,it is hid first season in the PL.
He Wasn’t brushed off the ball ,it came off his knee ,mistake yes but it happens .
A comment posted on BBC Sport:
“At the beginning of last season I predicted Arteta to be sacked when they had a terrible start to the season. I’m eating my words now. Arteta clearly stuck to his guns (no pun intended) and it’s paying off now. I’m a Liverpool fan but I don’t see Man City stopping the Gunners from winning the Premier League this season”.
It seems people are starting to believe.
Another comment asked “Are Man City a better team with Haaland? Sure he’s a great goal scorer, but is he just scoring goals other people would have scored but with less input elsewhere?”.
They went on to note that City are 2 points worse off at this stage of the season compared to last season.
Considering the only game we lost was turned by a terrible decision to disallow our second goal (one of the 6 “game changing” decisions called out by the VAR review)…
We still have 3 tough games coming up in the new year though, so keeping feet on the ground is important at this stage – we’re not even half way through and we still haven’t played City or Newcastle.
The good thing is that players from all over the world will be itching to join Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.
Agree about City IDKWIC – it seems to me they’re caught between two playing styles. If they carry on how they were last season without a specific striker they don’t fully utilise Haaland but to accommodate him they have modified their style and they really don’t look as good. Man City were a superb team without a standout star but they now look like a mediocre team with a star striker. Look how effective and cohesive we have become with Jesus who is more deep lying, relatively low scoring but he has no ego and plays for the team. I seriously think Haaland has adversily affected the City style, which can only be good news for us.
Said it in my previous post, city are a shadow of what they were last season. Theyre also allowing opposition more space than ever before.
It was very telling when Partey and Odegaard came off especially Partey. We missed his control in the midfield. I hate to say it but without Partey we look more vulnerable. I hope we can keep him fit and that we also sign a similar quality midfielder in January as back up and to maintain pressure through the rest of the season. BUT an excellent win, I did think Mitoma was excellent second half.
I thought Partey was with Odegaard, joint men of the match. Both are irreplaceable, until and unless we spend some huge money for new recruits.
100%
Our midfield will define our season. The front 3 can score goals , we all can see now that , though Jesus is a big miss but Partey and Ode are too important in this side, hopefully we manage to keep them both fit.
The only game we lost so far was in the absence of Partey
Great win and now I’m thinking of the title not top 3 .
Odegaard looked special tonight
Martinelli not far behind and zinchenko offers so much more than Tierney ,proper player .
Really impressive performance,couldn’t care less about their 2 goals as long as the 3 points are on the table .
Same.
Ode always said he’d be a fan favourite but you always have your doubts in the back of your mind so so so pleased for him. Special player, who now has a special connection with us (lucky.)
Martinelli always was mature beyond his years he just needed to learn specifics, he’s scary because I do not think he’s done accelerating his understanding yet and I know he won’t stop working hard.
Zinchenko/Tierney have different qualities.
Impressive onward and upwards.
Couldn’t agree more on all points DK. Sloppy defensively but Brighton were terrific. Not sure if Tierney will be here next season – with Zinchenko we control midfield so it’s not so relevant that he’s not a great defender, but Tierney is neither a great defender nor does he give us control. His greatest weapon is his bombing wing runs and crosses but we not only have Martinelli now doing that better but we don’t have a Giroud in the box!
Agreed guy ,and same applies to Tomi
With white in great form and zinchenko first choice when fit ,IMO maybe sell Tierney and tomi to actually put towards improving the team rather than having 2 players that should be starting in most teams rather than sat on the bench when we could get some good money ,always youth team players that can do a good back up job .
Think my point being was ,could get 50 million + on 2 players that are wasted on the bench
Com’on , we are expecting ucl football next season. As it is, the squad is already thin, we only boast of good backline and you suggest what?
We still need 2mids and at least 2 attackers
Tbh I would have been thinking of title as well but the truth is our squad is too thin we only have a 13/14 players and we are 1 or 2 injury away from a major calamity especially in the midfield. Partey especially
Great win… and 2 in 2 for Eddie ! No doubt all those against Eddie will now say it was only West and Brighton !
Odegaard….fantastic again!
And still Jesus and Reiss and ESR to come back in the squad! Good to see the Zinch back….adding to his ridiculous win ratio in PL !
Slight concerns re Saliba…couple of mistakes now but they were in wins so get them out of the way before we play City etc !
COYG !
It was a great fourth goal, indeed. Brighton are no flukes. Loved the rapport with the fans at the end of the game.
Nice team play, but White is not in best form
Odegaard, what a player, our forwards are all getting in on the act, great stuff.
7 clear. Eddie is 7 in his last 10 prem starts since April. The rest doesn’t need saying. Newcastle is massive but who would doubt us at home with the fans aboard?
Superb game – huge credit to Brighton and a great result for us. Overall a very good performance going forward but lax defensively. We suffered when we changed our fullbacks – Tomi isnt back to his dominant best yet and sorry but Tierney remains a poor defensive fullback. I can’t see him being with us next season. Saliba also seems to have lost confidence since the WC – poor distribution and sloppy in defence. But the guy’s a thoroughbred so he will come out the other side soon. I’m maybe nitpicking because this WAS an excellent display overall and Brighton were terrific. 7 clear!!! Happy New Year my friends and may our mutual wish be granted in 2023!
I mentioned before the break that some teams will have time to reset and come again
Pool are capable of putting a big run together and so are a few other teams but so are we.
The boys and manager have done us proud since coming back and picked up where they left off on game 14
They look like they have a real belief in the team and that can only lead to great things
I Would take winning the league all day long like everyone else on here but to stay in the top 4 is the priority so we can keep building.
Should we be In the mix come end of March then I will be shouting from the roof tops to get us over the line
Onwards and Upwards
C’mon Bally – Liverpool???!!!! Theyre 15 points behind us so have to win 5 games that we lose (whilst winning all the games that we win), and we have only lost one all season. Yes they could have a great run but we are on one already in case you hadn’t noticed! The reassuring thing is our attitude – I honestly can’t see us imploding this year. And our way of playing and technical excellence, even on bad days, is still proving almost impossible to counter. 14 wins, 1 draw, one (unlucky) defeat…
Liverpool should never had beaten Leicester city yesterday. their defender scored 2 OG and they also missed very good chances too.
So Eddie now has 2 in 2 games.
Excellent effort, both teams are ball playing team.
Great match for the neutrals, I just wanted the whistle to blow it off.
Saliba had a fair game but surely he’s distracted, we need to have his contact situation resolved before going into some of these big games
What a ball for Martinelli. Assist of the season by Odegaard. We will need that against Newcastle up next. What a match. Brighton are a good side.
I don’t understand some fans.they expect players to go through the whole season without a dip in form or making mistakes.one example Saliba,this is the first time he has to play during the winter,in case you didn’t know bar this season due to the WC.all the top European leagues have a winter break.
See excuse, Saliba always dip at some point in the season, even last season at OM, he was average towards the end of the season. This can only be as a result of his young age. Young players cannot be consistent throughout the season. Meanwhile, Martinelli needs to be taught how to be less selfish. He nearly miss that chance even though Saka was in a better position. He just put his head down and try to go all alone.
Defence concentration needs to be emphasised this week, we can’t afford school boys error against the top teams we play next
Hello Mr. Dan! Just a reminder of what I told you about this arsenal team. Keep writing us off in your predictions.
“An astonishing performance”? You must be kidding..The front three ,once again were the strength of the team along with our supremely talented Captain.Defensively we are there for the taking.Time and time again Brighton created space out wide.In the first half on their right side,and on the left in the second, particularly after Ben White was rested.Saliba had his poorest game for Arsenal failing to track his direct opponent on at least 5 occasions.When Arteta and his support team analyise the match they will, I am sure point out the defensive weaknesses clearly evident and take steps to rectify the individual and collective problems which could have cost us the game.Brighton were without their two best midfielders , yet they bossed possession and created real problems in the second half.I may well be accused of being ultra negative, but to suggest that our performance was “astonishing” is just a figment of someone’s imagination.At the end of the day however the creativity of Odegaard allied to the skill and industry of our front three win us the points and with Man City and Newcastle dropping points,the year has ended on a high note for us.
Saliba is a monster, a young one at that, but he is learning and am so glad we have him!
Great team WIN, away at BHA.
Ode, geez what a player.
Need a cam and a winger THIS window, it is obvious for everyone to plainly see.
Arteta has got the team playing amazing futbol!
Long may it continue.