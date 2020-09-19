Game Prediction: Red-Hot Gunners to run riot over West Ham

Arsenal play host to West Ham United in tonight’s evening game, scheduled to kick off in the new Saturday slot at 8PM (GMT).

Matches will of course still be held behind closed doors, which will take the emphasis away from the London derby atmosphere, and that can only play into the home side’s advantage.

Arsenal come into the match full of confidence as they look to win their fifth consecutive competitive fixture, although West Ham will not be coming without a game plan.

Last season, the Hammers saved many of their best displays for the big games, beating Chelsea 1-0 late in the campaign, as well as being very unlucky in losing to both Liverpool and Arsenal by late goals.

They started the Premier League campaign with a 2-0 loss to Newcastle however, before beating lower-league Charlton 3-0 in the midweek Carabao Cup, and they will need to improve somewhat to trouble our side.

We opened our campaign comfortably with a 3-0 win over Fulham last week, with a devastating second-half display which could have resulted in a bigger scoreline, while our defence gave little opportunity at the other end.

I don’t expect too much difference from today’s encounter either. I firmly expect our side to score at least three goals against our London rivals, and concede no more than once.

I feel like we could even better last week’s 3-0 scoreline with a 4-0 win today, with the fact that our players will be that little bit sharper, while our rivals also fielded some of their players in midweek.

Will the Hammers pose a bigger threat today than Fulham last weekend? What are your predictions?

Patrick