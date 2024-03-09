Red-hot Kai Havertz saves Ramsdale’s blushes as Arsenal go top

Brentford wanted to ensure that Arsenal did not score an early goal, as the Gunners have done so often in previous matches. However, Mikel Arteta’s men were aggressive on the attack at the start of the game, and it took some fine defensive work to keep the game level after ten minutes.

Around the 16th-minute mark, a passage of play opened up that could have seen either team score. Ivan Toney’s header was saved by Aaron Ramsdale, who then initiated an Arsenal counter-attack. However, Leandro Trossard’s legs failed him when he needed them the most, and Brentford survived.

Two minutes later, Arsenal’s excellent start paid off as Declan Rice attacked a fine ball from Ben White with a header to open the scoring. The Gunners kept pushing and opening up the Bees, with Kai Havertz receiving a stunning pass that opened up the Brentford defence. However, the German could not find a finish.

Just when it looked like Aaron Ramsdale was having a brilliant game, he delayed clearing a ball, and Yoane Wissa blocked his clearance to score an equalizer for Brentford just before halftime. He had all the time in the world to clear his lines, and most Arsenal fans now know why he will never be number one over David Raya.

Arsenal resumed the second half intent on regaining the lead and turned the screw on the Bees, earning corner after corner in the opening ten minutes of the half. However, Ramsdale was forced to pull off a stunning save after being caught far out of his goal by Ivan Toney, who would have scored a goal-of-the-season contender at the halfway line had it gone in.

Arsenal remained on top and continued to force Brentford to defend, with Mark Flekken forced into one save after another. Mikel Arteta eventually added another player to his attack, replacing Jorginho with Gabriel Jesus. After Arsenal’s sustained moments of pressure, Brentford forced Ramsdale into yet another stunning save after a superb header from Nathan Collins.

At this stage, Arsenal needed a moment of magic to regain the lead, and it was they who came closest to scoring next, with Rice rattling the crossbar with a superb effort from long range. With ten minutes of normal time left, Arteta made more changes, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson coming on for Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

Just when it seemed like Arsenal were heading for a draw, Havertz popped up with one of his most important career goals, giving the Gunners the lead again with four minutes of normal time to play. Late on, Arsenal had a shout for a penalty checked by VAR, but it was not given. The Gunners did not need it as Arteta’s men held on to secure a win and temporarily claimed the top spot on the Premier League table before Liverpool plays.