Red-hot Kai Havertz saves Ramsdale’s blushes as Arsenal go top

Brentford wanted to ensure that Arsenal did not score an early goal, as the Gunners have done so often in previous matches. However, Mikel Arteta’s men were aggressive on the attack at the start of the game, and it took some fine defensive work to keep the game level after ten minutes.
Around the 16th-minute mark, a passage of play opened up that could have seen either team score. Ivan Toney’s header was saved by Aaron Ramsdale, who then initiated an Arsenal counter-attack. However, Leandro Trossard’s legs failed him when he needed them the most, and Brentford survived.
Two minutes later, Arsenal’s excellent start paid off as Declan Rice attacked a fine ball from Ben White with a header to open the scoring. The Gunners kept pushing and opening up the Bees, with Kai Havertz receiving a stunning pass that opened up the Brentford defence. However, the German could not find a finish.
Just when it looked like Aaron Ramsdale was having a brilliant game, he delayed clearing a ball, and Yoane Wissa blocked his clearance to score an equalizer for Brentford just before halftime. He had all the time in the world to clear his lines, and most Arsenal fans now know why he will never be number one over David Raya.
Arsenal resumed the second half intent on regaining the lead and turned the screw on the Bees, earning corner after corner in the opening ten minutes of the half. However, Ramsdale was forced to pull off a stunning save after being caught far out of his goal by Ivan Toney, who would have scored a goal-of-the-season contender at the halfway line had it gone in.
Arsenal remained on top and continued to force Brentford to defend, with Mark Flekken forced into one save after another. Mikel Arteta eventually added another player to his attack, replacing Jorginho with Gabriel Jesus. After Arsenal’s sustained moments of pressure, Brentford forced Ramsdale into yet another stunning save after a superb header from Nathan Collins.
At this stage, Arsenal needed a moment of magic to regain the lead, and it was they who came closest to scoring next, with Rice rattling the crossbar with a superb effort from long range. With ten minutes of normal time left, Arteta made more changes, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson coming on for Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.
Just when it seemed like Arsenal were heading for a draw, Havertz popped up with one of his most important career goals, giving the Gunners the lead again with four minutes of normal time to play. Late on, Arsenal had a shout for a penalty checked by VAR, but it was not given. The Gunners did not need it as Arteta’s men held on to secure a win and temporarily claimed the top spot on the Premier League table before Liverpool plays.
Just made it
But as I always say a win is a win
We can’t win every match 6-0
It takes a champion to win big and to win tight matches
Now we can enjoy the Liverpool vs City match
COYG!!!!!!
Exactly! On point.
Now I have started believing!
Sixty five million down the drain the Big German gets the winner again, to think the last time i utter this a fan rant so hard admin threaten to ban same.
Arsenal will win the EPL.
Chelsea will win the mid table League
Man United will win the league of extra ordinary Gentlemen.
Everyone wins at the end of the day!!!!
Saka was too eager to have his name on the scoresheet that he wasted some excellent opportunities for assist
Really happy for the points, too much pressure to go top and we answered in kind. Ramsdale forgiven or should I say bailed out by Havertz and Co.
It’s apparent that Thomas Frank set his team up to emulate the way Porto played us. But it didn’t work…
I am a fan of Ramsdale and got annoyed with the arrival and use of Raya, now, MA has now given me the reason for benchimg him.
Do you remember Raya has made this exact same mistake as well, upon arrival, only he was fortunate it didn’t result in a goal? But he’s improved and calmed nerves with playing time? You realize also that Ramsdale hasn’t played for a while too? Don’t you realize that this can happen when you haven’t played competitive football for quite some time?
Ramsdale was excellent today with some fine saves. Only problem was due to match rustiness which unfortunately cost us a goal. Otherwise he was great
You do realize that Ramsdale committed similar stinkers, every season he’s been with us, played or not?
And the mistakes he’s made are something so ridiculous even I’ve never done as a goalkeeper in my 20 years in the local league.
It’s annoying how people solely blame ramsdale for the goal and not the liquor and Gebriel who combined to setup the howler
I’m sorry but I have to disagree
Whatever happened before, Ramsdale should have done better than he did. There was enough time to make a better decision
Of course there was Sue.
I LIKE Ramsdale immensely, but cannot in truth excuse an almost VERY costly mistake so easily.
It almost cost us two ponts and though he also made two fine saves in the second half, that was only doing what he is paid to do.
We ought to demand better than that stupid mistake. which he got away with by the skin of his teeth. I have always supported him and still much like him.
But his costly errors have become too common and no wonder MA prefers RAYA, to that sloppy play!
Sue. Should we blame Ramsdale for the mistake? Or the situation?
He only plays every few months against Brentford, pretty much. He isn’t and cant be match ready. He is thrown to the Lions, when he plays. He cant win. I dont blame him for his error.
Reggie
I have given my opinion on the error and haven’t changed it
When Leno got injured I was horrified but lo and behold- in came Martinez and knocked me for 6.
Ramsdale spends hours and hours a week training and his error was .. an error which shouldn’t have happened. Whatever compassion I have for him (which I do) can’t alter the fact that he should have done better. It was an opportunity for him to showcase himself
Sue, I have great respect for your opinion. Mine is based on playing football and rustyness, that is there when not playing. Ive experienced it and im sure Ramsdale would too.
Training is exactly that. Not match game time. He has not played since November
People jumping on his back yet for sure Raya wouldn’t have saved Tony’s shot.
So in my eyes he mucked up on one though saved two.
Someone saying he is paid to save shots but blaming for a mistake clearly doesn’t understand sport and has never played at a high level…. those were great saves … that’s like saying if a player scores an amazing goal we won’t applaud him because he is paid to score !
Baban twins , “Not the liquor” means in PROPER English, “not the drink”.
Is THAT what you really MEANT TO SAY?
I DONT SEE HOW IT POSSIBLY COULD BE !
Was it Kiwior?
Mikee19, Ramsdale is a terrific goalkeeper when it comes to the basics of stopping shots, but that isn’t the role anymore and he’s just not good enough. This is not an isolated event, it feels like it’s at least once a game, even when he was number 1 and playing every game. It forces the team to play differently because they can’t trust him with the ball.
Probably a far better “result” in the circumstances than the previous walks in the park. We didn’t play at all bad in the first half and if it wasn’t for two poor misses by Haverz and an Aaron Ramsdales error, we could have been out of sight. Because of that, we came under pressure and lost a bit of composure. But both Ramsdale and Haverz redeemed themselves second half, with credit. In fact, if it wasn’t for the two misses Haverz would have got my MOM. But that was given to The two CBs for me just ahead of Rice. Big win in the context of tomorrow. A draw or defeat would have been really bad. We can all relax until Porto now.
Very fair assessment indeed Reggie
I thought the first half was ours but much trickier in the second half. I also thought Odegaard was excellent too. They were all good really
Ramsdale did redeem himself in the second half which I was pleased to see but the first half error almost derailed us
The fuss over Havertz regarding the dive is OTT considering the professional time wasting etc etc on display by Brentford
Odergaard was very good Sue.
I think he’s now scored more goals for us than he did for Chelsea!
Havertz that is….!
His playing style and all round contributions arriving in the box late makes it difficult for the gaffer to drop him
Hopefully, that will be a good practice run in preparation for the practice game. Glad Harvetz was there to convert the goal. And didn’t we need it,! Was it and better than Rice’s goal? Could any other Premier League striker with his height have scored it? Did he miss easier opportunities earlier on? So what makes him such an amazing player?
Does being a team player have any role in his success?
Ramsdale is a little ring rusty, the number one spot was taken from, so he’s the one under enormous pressure now.
AND IMPORTANTLY, IN WHAT WAS A PHYSICAL SLOG GAME, NONE OF OUR PLAYERS WERE INJURED.
APPARENTLY!!
Probably a harder workout than most of us expected and maybe what was required to bring the players back down to earth in advance of another vital match on Tuesday
@Mikee19
So well said!
It is unfair and even heartless for one to say Ramsdale demotion to become second fiddle to Raya is now justified.
I would even say the gaffer had set him up as he was thrown to the beasts not allowing him to have any game time for so long, not in European competition, not even Cup games.
This is an opinion that is contrary to mine
How often did Ramsdale make way for our number 2? It’s a position that isn’t obviously one that can be shared equally
The fact that Arteta may have been economical with his plans doesn’t alter the fact that the number one keeper gets the most games
No one came with this energy to defend Runnarsson or Turner. Love Ramsdale the man but c’mon. Goalposts are moving.
worth adding half the people defending Ramsdale were throwing their toys out the pram when he was signed. Short-term memories and even then Raya was the number 1 target the year before but we couldn’t/wouldnt pay the price tag and Brentford got promoted.thq year.
that year*
Agree 100%Frank.
of course you do
when i was defending ramsdale when 1st signed you were nowhere to be seen. joker.
Grow up CHILD. And stop talking crap. Oh I forgot, you cant.
my my touched a nerve, did you defend ramsdale when signed? or are you projecting your child-like nature? I’ve outright avioded engaging with you but I’m on this thread before you were so I did.
Give me a semblance of a logical argument that isn’t this guy annoys me because he repeatedly calls me out correctly.
and sometimes (almost exclusively blind 10 pints drunk) lowers himself to the level of arrogant base insults and the nonsense therein.
Angus i dont engage with people on drugs.
Tsamina mina, eh, eh, waka waka, eh, eh, £60 million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again!
Enjoy tonight and your weekend gunners!
Looks like MA has yet again proven the doubters wrong. Havertz and Raya were the right call.
Rustiness? What is he number 2 for?
A tough game as expected, but confident we will come out on top regardless. We now shift our attention to the visit of Porto next, in a game our men have sensed blood and all that is left is go for the kill! COYG!!!
Am not ashamed to say that Harvertz is doing very very well for the team. I would want him to continue to prove his critics (for which am one of them) wrong on weekly basis . Congratulations boys. I also want to commend Ramsdale despite his blushes. He did well.
I thought (mistakes apart) Haverz had his best game tonight. But he isn’t a striker.
Cynical performance from Brentford, with constant time-wasting and feigning injuries. They deserved to lose and I’m glad we did that for them.
Also shout out Benny Blanco, criminally underrated.