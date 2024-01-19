Redknapp assures Arsenal fans: “I know Mikel Arteta will be trying to get a new forward”

There have bee many reports that Arsenal is urgently seeking a striker in the ongoing transfer window, acknowledging the necessity for added goal-scoring ability to compete for the league title under Mikel Arteta.

Despite substantial spending during the summer, Arsenal failed to secure the urgently needed hitman, leaving just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to assume the role. Regrettably, both players have fallen short of the anticipated performance levels, adversely affecting Arsenal’s scoring potential.

The club is keen on rectifying this situation in the present transfer window, although financial limitations could present a hurdle, but, while giving out his predictions for this week’s games on betvictor, Harry Redknapp seems certain that Mikel Arteta is trying his hardest to sign a striker this January. He said: “This feels like a massive game for Arsenal.

“There has been a lot of issues in front of goal for this side, I don’t really know what’s going on.

“I know Mikel Arteta will be trying to get a new forward into the club in the next couple of weeks but believe me, signing any player in January isn’t easy, let alone a forward.”

As the transfer window rolls on without any signs that Arsenal are definitely in the market, hopefully Redknapp’s revelation will at least assure Arsenal fans that Arteta is trying, whether he is successful or not…

