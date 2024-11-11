Redknapp is sure that Odegaard will now positively influence Arsenal’s results

Jamie Redknapp praised Martin Odegaard’s performance in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea, highlighting the positive influence the Norwegian had on Arsenal’s play. After recovering from an injury that kept him sidelined since September, Odegaard’s return to the starting lineup offered Arsenal the creative boost they’ve been missing. He came on briefly against Inter Milan midweek, giving him just enough time to shake off the rust and make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.

Odegaard’s playmaking ability was apparent in his assist for Arsenal’s equaliser, where he delivered a precise pass to set up the goal. Redknapp highlighted this as a defining moment, attributing it to Odegaard’s vision and technical skill. Speaking on the BBC, Redknapp remarked, “It’s quality from Odegaard [for the opening goal]. He plays a delightful ball into the far post. It’s a really good finish. Yes, the keeper could do better, but I think you have to credit the finish.”

Arsenal had struggled with creativity during Odegaard’s absence, especially in the final third, where his precision and foresight make a noticeable difference. Redknapp believes that Odegaard’s return will elevate Arsenal’s performance, helping them become more consistent as they aim to stay competitive in the Premier League title race. He went on to say, “It shows you the Odegaard effect, Arsenal’s performances will go up and up now he’s back.”

This renewed energy could be critical for Arsenal, who face high expectations this season after a promising start. With Odegaard’s return, Arteta’s side regains a crucial midfield presence, one capable of orchestrating attacks and breaking down defences. Arsenal’s squad depth and injury management will remain essential in the weeks ahead, but Odegaard’s influence could be exactly what they need to regain momentum. As Redknapp suggests, his presence on the pitch could help Arsenal achieve the consistency required to challenge for the title.

For Arsenal fans, Odegaard’s return symbolises a potential turning point, as the club looks to solidify its place as a title contender.

