Redknapp says that Saka needs to stay fit for Arsenal to win the title this season

According to Jamie Redknapp, Bukayo Saka is the driving force behind Arsenal’s Premier League success. On 2024-25 PL Match Day 1, Arsenal faced Wolves, and the Englishman reminded everyone of his talent, causing chaos for the Wanderers, creating chances, assisting Havertz, and scoring for a 2-0 victory.

Even though he did not score against Aston Villa, he gave a fine account of himself, as Trossard and Partey etched their names on the scoresheet for Arsenal’s 2-0 victory at Villa Park.

Even so, Emi Martinez made an excellent save to thwart his first-half shot. And despite Aston Villa doubling him up at every opportunity, he found greater space in the second half. In fact, he was responsible for producing both goals, creating a chance for Leandro Trossard, and assisting Partey.

Hopefully, Saka can continue his strong start to the new season. If he stays fit, Redknapp believes he can easily help Arsenal end their 20-year league title drought.

The ex-Liverpool man told Sky Sports, “It’s limitless what this guy can do. He’s got so much talent.

“He’s hard working and is such a team player. He’s the player that you need if Arsenal are to mount a title challenge, and if he stays fit, they have every chance to win the title.”

We expect excellent performances from Saka, but we also expect him to have his game time managed, given how busy he has been over the last year. Saka deserves to be dubbed the best but he needs to start collecting silverware. With two wins in a row, do you think this is the year he and Arsenal finally ends their league title drought?

