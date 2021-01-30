Redknapp thinks Arsenal man’s lack of pace will affect Arsenal against Man Utd

Granit Xhaka has been resurgent in recent weeks after almost quitting Arsenal last year.

The Swiss midfielder has had an indifferent spell at the Emirates, but he is one of the improved players at the club in their recent run of form.

He was solid in Arsenal’s last league game against Southampton as he combined well with Thomas Partey in midfield.

However, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach man lacks pace, and Jamie Redknapp thinks that might be his undoing in the game against Manchester United this weekend.

The pundit admitted that Xhaka has improved throughout the season, but he doesn’t trust him to maintain his current level of performance.

He said that the midfielder is capable of putting in a rash challenge or getting dismissed, which could cost his team.

He would particularly do these things when he faces a team with a fast midfield.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by the Metro: ‘Senior players have been a lot better. I was heavily critical of them when they were losing games.

‘I still believe one or two of them turn it on when they want. There’s other times when you look at them and think they fancy this game.

‘Right now there are some senior players who are playing well. Xhaka is a player I’ve been really critical of, but his form has been great.

‘Will he keep it going? I’m not convinced because you know he’s always capable of a red card or a rash challenge that’s going to cost his team.

‘Especially in games where he plays against quick midfielders. His lac of pace really affects that midfield area.’