Chelsea star Shuts Down Arsenal Fan’s Transfer Request in Blunt Fashion

In a recent Twitter interaction, Chelsea defender Reece James delivered a brutal response to an Arsenal fan who suggested that he should join the North London club. The unexpected exchange took place following the Gunners’ announcement of the signing of James’ Chelsea teammate, Kai Havertz, in a £65 million deal.

The fan tweeted, “Reece James to Arsenal who says no?” to which the 23-year-old fullback responded bluntly, “I say no.” The Englishman, who has been with the Blues since the age of eight, further received support from his club when Chelsea’s official Twitter account replied to his tweet with the message, “One of our own,” accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

I say no. — Reece James (@ReeceJames) June 29, 2023

With 147 appearances for Chelsea, James has become an integral part of the team and was instrumental in their 2021 UEFA Champions League victory. His loyalty to the Blues and his affection for the club are evident, making it clear that a move to their London rivals is out of the question.

Meanwhile, the North London outfit fans are eagerly waiting to watch Kai Havertz on pitch, who expressed his excitement about joining the Gunners and becoming a part of their illustrious history. Manager Mikel Arteta praised Havertz’s versatility and intelligence, highlighting the midfielder’s potential to bring additional strength and variety to Arsenal’s playing style.

Reece James has an 80% loss rate vs Arsenal btw https://t.co/QzrqdWHEhM — Luke (@ekulkun) June 29, 2023

As the transfer window continues to captivate football fans, it remains to be seen which other significant moves will shape the upcoming season.

However, one thing is certain: Reece James will not be donning an Arsenal jersey anytime soon, as his commitment to Chelsea and his pride in being “one of their own” are unwavering.

And many Arsenal fans would not give a damn, just like me.

