Referee admits mistake in not sending off Arsenal youngster

Ethan Nwaneri was fortunate not to be sent off following a tackle on Glen Kamara during Olympique Marseille’s French Cup match against Rennes. The young attacker has impressed since joining Marseille on loan for the remainder of the season, proving he is too talented to remain on the bench. Arsenal’s decision to send him to France was intended to provide him with more playing time, which is expected to aid his development.

Limited opportunities at Arsenal

At the Emirates, Nwaneri has struggled for minutes, with Mikel Arteta preferring more experienced players in key positions. Arsenal’s pursuit of trophies and strong league performance has further limited opportunities for emerging talents like him. The loan move to Marseille allows Nwaneri to gain valuable experience and continue developing in competitive matches.

However, his recent tackle on Kamara sparked debate in France, as it could easily have resulted in a suspension. Rennes expressed their dissatisfaction with the refereeing decision, which initially saw Nwaneri receive only a yellow card. The incident highlighted the fine line players must navigate when adapting to a new league.

Referee admission and reaction

According to Goal, Rennes manager Habib Beye confirmed that the officiating team later admitted their error in not sending Nwaneri off. He stated, “The match was altered by our early mistake and by that of the refereeing trio who had the honesty to admit it [that they made a mistake with Nwaneri].” The admission underscores the impact the decision had on the outcome of the game and reflects the scrutiny that high-profile fixtures in domestic cup competitions often attract.

Despite the controversy, Nwaneri’s loan spell provides an opportunity to gain experience, prove his abilities, and build confidence away from the intense competition for places at Arsenal. His performances in France will be closely monitored by his parent club as they consider his future.