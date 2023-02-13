Referee apologises – but where are Arsenal’s three points now?

There was not one pundit or Arsenal fan that was not certain that there was an obvious offside when Brentford scored their equaliser against the Gunners yesterday, and it was so blatant that it incensed even the ex-referee Keith Hacket, who wrote in his Sunday column that Lee Mason should be sacked! “Lee would be towards the bottom in the list of best performers. He has seemingly passed the point of requiring operational assistance, he doesn’t have a place any more.’
‘He has had long enough now, knowing what is required of the VAR.
‘It’s a tough environment, refereeing, but if you’re a footballer and you don’t perform, you are out of the side. The same needs to happen with those in charge of officiating the game if they don’t match up.’
And Ian Wright was even more angry, stating: ‘What are the consequences for Arsenal, man? Trying to put a title run together, man, what are the consequences? Best league in the world they say, that’s what we say, “oh, best league in the world”‘.
‘Them mistakes,’ he added. ‘What’s going to happen from PGMOL, someone’s going to get what? We’re going to get an apology, they’re going to get a suspension… a break disguised as a suspension.
‘You can’t blame the technology. In two cases they drew the lines in the wrong place! The wrong r******* place!’
Well, Wrighty was right about the apology, but it remaiins to be seen whether Lee Mason will still have after PGMOL released this statement. The announcement read: “PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday.
“Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.”
All very nice words to placate the fans, but what happens if Arsenal lose out on the Premier League by one point?
What use is “an apology” then?
But I do have one thing to add, and it seems ridiculous that this even went to Lee Mason in the first place. Why didn’t the linesman see it and raise his flag. That is his job! His ONLY job!
And then: Why didn’t the referee question the linesman? Or even Mason’s decision? The buck is simply being passed from one idiot to another….
This is the strangest thing – Brentford had one go against them that was just as blatant. Of all the times something goes against us, why pick on this one?
Mishandling of Arsenal’s games by referees and VAR as well as after-match admission if errors have become so perennial that fans in and outside Gunners’ camp are beginning to suspect conspiracy and wonder when human error in football officiating will end. The three-minute error-full decision confirms that the human error was an afterthought that should not stand by whatever means. We need transparency and consistency to build faith in EPL. The charade is unbelievable.
I know that my comment is not going to be very popular.the use of VAR is still in its infancy,we always knew that there’d be teething problems/human errors.the good thing is that most if not all mistakes were due to human errors,misuse/misinterpretation of the technology meaning that with more training it can be eradicated.i could be mistaken but progress has been made with VAR even if it has been slow and now we have PMGOL explaining their decisions and putting their hands up when they get it wrong.like players,referees are human and susceptible of making mistakes but if it is always the same ones making mistakes then something needs to be done.people complain how difficult it is to find good refs,abusing, vilifying them will not encourage the new generation to get involve.lastly,I agree we dropped points due to VAR but I think it distracts us from the real issue.the team’s performances of late which have been below par our usual levels.we shouldn’t depend on /leave it to VAR to win or not lose games for us,simple as.
Well, you can’t ask any team to silently accept points taken away from them, when the consequences can be huge.
We need also to win several games, where we perform less than 100%, just like all champions before this season.
And these are not the only 2 points, we have been robbed of.
They should be held accountable same as managers and players. Suspension was mentioned, why not fired and permanently replaced?
Why not look at instant replay technology from other leagues and sports around the world and implement the best procedures?
Incompetence plain and simple, and others suffer for it.
As Arseblog pointed out this morning, there was an assistant in the VAR room at Stockley Park with Mason, which should have made it almost impossible to “forget” to draw the offside lines. They had just one job, and they both cocked up.
I’m reading that VAR ref John Brooks who was to be on our game against City on Wednesday has been taken off due to his gaff in the BHA v Palace game.
One point should be made Admin Pat, we didn’t definitely lose two points as Brentford may have equalized regardless, they had enough goal chances when they attacked, but didn’t bother much at all after getting the one they were given by PGMOL.
Do you know who is present in the VAR room?
Among refs,is there a “technology” expert?
It’s now a tendency for refs to do wrong deliberately while knowing they will only need to apologise later; we don’t know who they do this for, it will be seen later.