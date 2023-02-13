Referee apologises – but where are Arsenal’s three points now?

There was not one pundit or Arsenal fan that was not certain that there was an obvious offside when Brentford scored their equaliser against the Gunners yesterday, and it was so blatant that it incensed even the ex-referee Keith Hacket, who wrote in his Sunday column that Lee Mason should be sacked! “Lee would be towards the bottom in the list of best performers. He has seemingly passed the point of requiring operational assistance, he doesn’t have a place any more.’

‘He has had long enough now, knowing what is required of the VAR.

‘It’s a tough environment, refereeing, but if you’re a footballer and you don’t perform, you are out of the side. The same needs to happen with those in charge of officiating the game if they don’t match up.’

And Ian Wright was even more angry, stating: ‘What are the consequences for Arsenal, man? Trying to put a title run together, man, what are the consequences? Best league in the world they say, that’s what we say, “oh, best league in the world”‘.

‘Them mistakes,’ he added. ‘What’s going to happen from PGMOL, someone’s going to get what? We’re going to get an apology, they’re going to get a suspension… a break disguised as a suspension.

‘You can’t blame the technology. In two cases they drew the lines in the wrong place! The wrong r******* place!’

Well, Wrighty was right about the apology, but it remaiins to be seen whether Lee Mason will still have after PGMOL released this statement. The announcement read: “PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday.

“Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.”

All very nice words to placate the fans, but what happens if Arsenal lose out on the Premier League by one point?

What use is “an apology” then?

But I do have one thing to add, and it seems ridiculous that this even went to Lee Mason in the first place. Why didn’t the linesman see it and raise his flag. That is his job! His ONLY job!

And then: Why didn’t the referee question the linesman? Or even Mason’s decision? The buck is simply being passed from one idiot to another….

