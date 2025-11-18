Referee named for the Arsenal v Tottenham game

Michael Oliver is set to officiate an Arsenal game as centre referee for the first time since their controversial encounter with Wolves last season. The Gunners face Tottenham this weekend as they return to Premier League action, seeking to resume winning form following a 2-2 draw with Sunderland before the international break. That result was particularly frustrating for Arsenal, as it came after a match many had expected them to win. The team had entered the game on the back of an eight-match streak of clean sheets, and supporters had hoped that run could be extended. Sunderland, however, fought hard to secure a draw, a positive outcome for the Black Cats but a setback for Arsenal’s momentum.

Arsenal Prepare for Tottenham with Oliver in Charge

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal will encounter Oliver again, marking his first Premier League fixture with the club since he controversially sent off Myles Lewis-Skelly in the match against Wolves last season. Despite the earlier controversy, Arsenal won that game and would be confident that officiating decisions, regardless of circumstance, would not prevent them from achieving success. The focus will remain on performance, organisation, and exploiting the opportunities presented during the match.

Tottenham Challenge and the Need for Victory

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be eager to maintain their strong start to the season and will approach the fixture with determination. The North London rivals have shown consistent form, meaning Arsenal must be at their best to secure a positive result. For the Gunners, returning to winning ways is essential, both to rebuild momentum and to continue challenging at the top end of the league table.

With Oliver back in the middle, Arsenal will be mindful of the referee’s presence but remain focused on controlling the game through tactical discipline, effective pressing, and utilising their attacking options. The clash promises to be a competitive encounter, with both sides highly motivated, and Arsenal will be aiming to respond strongly after their recent draw to assert their authority in the league once again.

