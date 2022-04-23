Rio Ferdinand and Andy Keys are both unhappy with Granit Xhaka’s crucial goal in Arsenal’s win over Manchester United, but Richard Keys has revealed that the referees disagree.
The Gunners were ahead for almost the entire 90 minutes of today’s fixture, leading from under three minutes of play all the way through to the final whistle, but amidst their ferocious efforts to level the game in the second-half, they conceded at the hands of Xhaka to kill off the game.
Along with United boss Ralf Rangnick, pundits have also moved to claim that the goal should not have stood with Eddie Nketiah stood in goalkeeper David De Gea’s eyeline whilst being in an offside position, but Keys has claimed that the officials have responded, insisting that he was too far from the Spanish shot-stopper to have made enough of a difference.
Keys told Gray live on BeinSport (via the Express): “No he wasn’t. What we’ve been told is they checked the distance between Nketiah and the goalkeeper and decided it was too great for him to be interfering.”
I can’t deny that I’ve seen some angles and Nketiah looks very-much in the eyeline of the goalkeeper, but I certainly am not going to be complaining about our important goal.
Does anyone else agree that the goal should maybe not have stood?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t think it should have stood but what would a PL game be without at least one referreing cock-up? And besides we’ve certainly had our share of calls go against us – most recently Martinelli’s offside against Southampton — so it’s not one to lose sleep over.
Wasn’t interfering with play in my opinion great goal
This referring and var ish is gonna go round to all teams…. We have had our own share of it, now it is United’s turn.
Eddie did not interfere with the ball, he was not so close to the keeper. Legitimate goal!!! Rio is bitter, he needs some calm pills.
It nketiah that block d gea is the man u defenders@ frustrated man U
Lindelof blocked de gea.
Not Eddie.
Ferdinand fuming on BT sport.
The legend Keown next to him chuckling
No way in Euro Disney:)