Rio Ferdinand and Andy Keys are both unhappy with Granit Xhaka’s crucial goal in Arsenal’s win over Manchester United, but Richard Keys has revealed that the referees disagree.

The Gunners were ahead for almost the entire 90 minutes of today’s fixture, leading from under three minutes of play all the way through to the final whistle, but amidst their ferocious efforts to level the game in the second-half, they conceded at the hands of Xhaka to kill off the game.

Along with United boss Ralf Rangnick, pundits have also moved to claim that the goal should not have stood with Eddie Nketiah stood in goalkeeper David De Gea’s eyeline whilst being in an offside position, but Keys has claimed that the officials have responded, insisting that he was too far from the Spanish shot-stopper to have made enough of a difference.

Keys told Gray live on BeinSport (via the Express): “No he wasn’t. What we’ve been told is they checked the distance between Nketiah and the goalkeeper and decided it was too great for him to be interfering.”

I can’t deny that I’ve seen some angles and Nketiah looks very-much in the eyeline of the goalkeeper, but I certainly am not going to be complaining about our important goal.

Does anyone else agree that the goal should maybe not have stood?

