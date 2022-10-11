‘Referenced Arsenal’ – Target claimed to be keen on January switch

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs has claimed that Mykhalo Mudryk is set to consider his future in the coming transfer window, and claims that he has named Arsenal as a destination in his thoughts.

The Gunners failed to bring in a forward to replace the departed Nicolas Pepe, who left to join Nice on loan until the end of the season, and with Emile Smith Rowe failing to prove his fitness so far this term, we have been left a little short of options.

With us currently battling with Manchester City for top spot in the Premier League table, as well as a likely bid to win the Europa League this season also, you have to consider that we will look at bolstering one or two areas in January, and a winger could well be top of our wishlist.

Mudryk was somebody we were linked with before the summer window closed, and he remains on our radar as he continues to impress for his current side Shakhtar Donetsk, and Jacobs insists that the player has expressed an interest in potentially playing for Arsenal.

Jacobs said: “I think he made it clear to me that he will assess his future in January and it would be hard to say no to top clubs. He particularly referenced Arsenal.”

Mudryk has a wealth of potential, and could well be one of the best players in the world in the coming years. I think competition for his signature is likely to see his value skyrocket in the coming years however, and unless we can get this deal done in January, he will likely become out of reach for us.

Patrick

