In recent seasons, Arsenal have firmly established themselves as the dominant force in North London derbies, and the current campaign has proven no exception.

A key factor behind Mikel Arteta’s sustained push for the Premier League title has been the significant overall improvement of his squad. Arsenal are now consistently winning more matches per season than in previous years, and this includes strong performances against fellow London-based clubs.

The Gunners’ continued progress is reflected in their results, with the team once again topping the London mini-league table—marking the third consecutive season they have achieved this feat. Their consistency in these high-stakes local fixtures has contributed notably to their title credentials.

Crystal Palace are the next London side to face Arsenal, and Arteta’s men will be determined to claim all three points in this evening’s fixture. Matches against local rivals have been a strong point for the Gunners this term, as they have already completed a double over Tottenham and taken four points each from Chelsea, Fulham, and Brentford.

As reported by Arsenal Media, West Ham United remain the only London club to have defeated Arsenal this season. Arteta’s side have, nevertheless, managed to secure seven wins from their eleven London derbies in the league so far, amassing a total of 24 points—an impressive return by any standard.

This dominance underlines Arsenal’s current stature as the capital’s leading side. However, every fixture presents new challenges, and the clash with Crystal Palace is expected to be no different. The Eagles, under Oliver Glasner, have shown considerable resilience and tactical structure, and Arsenal will need to be fully prepared if they are to maintain their strong record.

While the Gunners have long been regarded as the “kings of London” in recent seasons, maintaining that position requires unwavering focus and performance, something they will be aiming to deliver once again tonight.