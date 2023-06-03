Reiss Nelson agrees new Arsenal contract with a generous pay rise

It seems that after months of negotiations and a couple of rejected contract offers, that Arsenal have now come to an agreement with Reiss Nelson to ensure his future at the Emirates.

It is being reported today by the Mail that has been significant breakthroughs in the talks and the player has “agreed in principle” to sign the latest offer, including a reported four-year extension and a “significant rise” on his current wages which is worth around £60,000-per-week, so I wonder if it will come close to the 100,000 Pounds a week that we are said to have given Eddie Nketiah last summer?

Nelson has the advantage of being home-grown from the Hale End Academy and knows the club inside out, and made it clear just a couple of months ago that his preference would be to continue working under Arteta. “I moved up when I was about 15; I moved up here a year earlier than everyone else. So of course, at the start, it was a bit hard for me to get my bearings that, literally, I’m actually going to the Arsenal first team. I’m gassed,” he told In-house Arsenal youtube series Colney Carpool.

“Last season, I was on loan. I’ve come back, and this is one of the first times where I really feel a part of this Arsenal DNA properly. I can feel it.”

I am sure, after Nelson’s few impressive performances when needed by Arteta this season that he wouldn’t have been short of offers from other clubs, especially on a free transfer, so I am glad he has finally committed to staying for the forseeable future.

I’m sure he knows he won’t be an automatic starter, but if he keeps taking his chances may make it to the top in the future….

