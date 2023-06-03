Reiss Nelson agrees new Arsenal contract with a generous pay rise

It seems that after months of negotiations and a couple of rejected contract offers, that Arsenal have now come to an agreement with Reiss Nelson to ensure his future at the Emirates.
It is being reported today by the Mail that has been significant breakthroughs in the talks and the player has “agreed in principle” to sign the latest offer, including a reported four-year extension and a “significant rise” on his current wages which is worth around £60,000-per-week, so I wonder if it will come close to the 100,000 Pounds a week that we are said to have given Eddie Nketiah last summer?
Nelson has the advantage of being home-grown from the Hale End Academy and knows the club inside out, and made it clear just a couple of months ago that his preference would be to continue working under Arteta. “I moved up when I was about 15; I moved up here a year earlier than everyone else. So of course, at the start, it was a bit hard for me to get my bearings that, literally, I’m actually going to the Arsenal first team. I’m gassed,” he told In-house Arsenal youtube series Colney Carpool.
“Last season, I was on loan. I’ve come back, and this is one of the first times where I really feel a part of this Arsenal DNA properly. I can feel it.”
I am sure, after Nelson’s few impressive performances when needed by Arteta this season that he wouldn’t have been short of offers from other clubs, especially on a free transfer, so I am glad he has finally committed to staying for the forseeable future.
I’m sure he knows he won’t be an automatic starter, but if he keeps taking his chances may make it to the top in the future….
Was he worth £60kpw in the first place?
I’m getting the eebie jeebies about some of the salaries being bandied about tbh
I don’t believe he’s even on 60k now. Him and AMN both signings deals around the same time and the wages were around £35k a week.
That’s more like it!
Yeah Nelson is not on 60k a week at the moment. He’s one of the least paid players in the squad according to many sources.
Definitely not excited by this new contract can only see him being a squad player cannot see him starting many games just living on the Bournemouth goal hopefully will prove me wrong but very much doubt it!
On what he has done so far, i dont get this at all. Is he the standard we need to get better?
For those who don’t know Nelson only judge him by the few games he plays, all Hale end graduate knows he’s still one of the best skillful player they look up to that came from the academy, u can ask Saka Amn Esr n Co, he’s not just Luckey like others
He may have signed a new contract but that will not change his lowly status in terms of the prospect of regular game time.The “consolation” is of course his massive earnings when compared to the man in the street.
I wonder who would have come in for him, if the club said NO to his demands?
I don’t get it at all.as with Nketiah,we had the chance to move on a squad player and free up a place and what do we do?we give them an improved contract.before people talk about how much it’d cost to replace them,in the long term upgrading the squad with quality players from abroad on lesser/similar wages was the better option.as for the homegrown quota, I’m sure there are academy players who deserve to be promoted.now,we are stuck with another average, squad player on a high salary.they will also most probably see their contracts out because other clubs won’t be able to offer similar wages after paying a fee for them.i mean this the 2nd player who was ready to leave on a free.if playing time was their first priority, surely they had better options and if not,well that says it all.