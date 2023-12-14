Reiss Nelson commits his future to Arsenal publicly amidst reports of departure

Reiss Nelson has emphasised that his focus is solely on staying at Arsenal, dismissing reports linking him with a move away from the Emirates and a potential return to Feyenoord.

Although Nelson has not been a regular starter at Arsenal, he recently signed a new contract with the club, indicating the trust placed in him by the Gunners. While he had a successful stint with Feyenoord in the Dutch top flight, Nelson is currently dedicated to his role at Arsenal.

Despite ongoing struggles for playing time, Arsenal is actively pursuing top players across Europe, potentially signing someone to fill Nelson’s position. However, the player himself remains committed to Arsenal and has no intentions of leaving, including a return to Feyenoord.

He said, as quoted by 1908 NL:

“I have a good relationship with the coach [Arne Slot]. I helped them a few years ago and that was a great time. I was able to develop really well,”

Adding: “I have signed a new contract with Arsenal, this is where my heart is at the moment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson may not have played many games for us, but he is certainly a player that we want to keep.

He has proven to be good when trusted and should remain in our squad for now.

