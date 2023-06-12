Reiss Nelson deal confirmed by Fabrizio – Who’s next on Arsenal’s list of renewals?

If there’s one thing Arteta has been keen to do in the last few months, it’s to tie his key stars to new deals. After Saliba’s new deal is announced soon, Arteta will have six players on new deals. Other than Saliba Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka have also signed new deals.

Arteta is probably laying the foundation for dominance in the years ahead; he might be aiming for his own treble. So, six down, more to go, so who will commit to Arteta’s project next? Reiss Nelson, Martin Odegaard, and Ben White are likely the next.

Now Fabrizio has confirmed that Reiss Nelson is going to sign a new deal. The Gunner, who was named the PL Castrol Game Changer of the Season not long ago, was set to be a free agent, but may have won over Arteta’s trust. We hope he will soar next season with a new deal.

As for Odegaard, he is undoubtedly due for a better deal than what he is getting. The Norwegian was phenomenal last season; his 15 goals and seven assists were instrumental to the Gunners’ season. PSG was said to be keen on his services, though that transfer rumour has cooled off. Arsenal ought to put him in a position where he won’t want to leave.

Ben White was brilliant last season. How he dazzled at right back was just a highlight of how special he is to Arteta’s project. Giving him a new, improved deal is worth it.

Arteta is building something great in the Emirates. How right Gooners were to trust the process.

