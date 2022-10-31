Reiss Nelson impressed and made a real impact for Arsenal at last

Reiss Nelson picked up the baton by Dan Smith
It’s not how you get the opportunity it’s what you do when you get it.
Reiss Nelson admitted himself he expected Sunday ‘to be just another day on the bench’.
He hadn’t played in the Prem for a couple of years and might have assumed he wouldn’t this season.
Yet when Saka limped off injured Arteta told the 22-year-old to warm up.
Obviously, the manager has been impressed in training because Nketiah up front and shifting Jesus out wide, or Vieira as a number 10 and Odegaard on the right, both were more obvious options.
It discredits the theory that some Gooners have that Eddie Nketiah is simply unlucky that he’s not asked to start more, and that he shouldn’t be judged on cameo appearances.
Because this weekend another academy graduate was rewarded for what he had been showing on the training pitch, and when given the baton he ran with it.
In any sport, in life in general, you have to do what it takes to get noticed. You can’t assume how many opportunities you’re going to get, your first could be your last.
After a couple of loans abroad, Reiss knows he’s not going to get too many chances to prove he belongs at this level.
He’s out of contract in the summer and at an age where he needs to be playing.
The assumption is he will be the latest Gunner to be allowed to run down his deal.
That’s why Nottingham Forest could turn out to be the turning point of his career.
In the space of 8 minutes, he scored twice and made another.
It’s not me being as fickle as a player scoring a couple of tap-ins so now he’s proved himself.
It’s about a player showing the character to get himself into those positions, the personality to demand the ball, the self-belief that you can make the difference.
Anyone who’s grown up at Arsenal and has made it to the senior squad has at some point showcased they have talent.
Whether it’s Joe Willock, Maitland Niles, Eddie, Reiss, etc, that’s never been the issue.
The question mark is do they have the mentality to deal with what comes with representing a club our size?
Too many act like competition winners, scared to express themselves, therefore playing the safe pass.
That’s why Willock is at Newcastle and Niles at Southampton.
A teenager Fabregas, Wilshere and Smith-Rowe never had that problem.
Suddenly Reiss Nelson has earnt the right to start on Thursday. If he can handle the conditions of a must-win scenario his boss will have even more faith in him.
That’s how quickly football can change.
Suddenly Reiss Nelson has momentum.
We all want one of our own to succeed.
Whatever happens, as a boyhood fan, yesterday would have been a dream come true. A moment to live forever which no one can take away from him.
He’s got the baton, now run with it.
Dan
———————————————-
I’m glad he got his chance. Really hoping he takes it.
Agreed with everything you’ve said except the constant Nketiah bashing now. Stop it please. Must there always be a scapegoat in the team? It’s not his fault he was offered 100k. You act like at his age you would reject 100k because you Kno you are not better than Gabriel Jesus. Before the season started, most of us, yourself including myself pointed out how competition for Partey, Saka and Jesus was important. Fine we didn’t bring in anyone, but let it go. Stop talking about the kid in the negative light all the time bro. He’s part of this very good team. No Ozil, no Pepe, no Mustafi, and Xhaka’s made over half of the fanbase shut their mouth about him. So we do we do next? Look for another player to replace the scapegoats? The young kid from the academy asked to be Jesus’s backup.
Give it a break bro, and I’m not even a fan of the kid.
He’s having a tough patch now.
He’s also a big part of the reason we’re in the Europa league competition this season. He did his job last season. So tone down on the constant Eddie criticism.
Are we so used to digging into players now that we must always pick out one as a scapegoat Soo as the previous one leaves?
Hope to see Nelson take his chance and keep it going.
Nketiah was the second best player in preseason and the best on the pitch in his cameos. He may be off form but I still believe he can score goals like he did last season. It takes a game for things to change.
So you put down Nketiah just to big up Nelson?? You must’ve forgotten how he was playing when the season begun. Now that Nelson scored all of a sudden he’s a favorite despite past comments being made about him like he was definitely average. I’ve always rated Nelson highly and its a shame because he’s supposed to be better than his current level. I hope he gets a full game vs Zurich and continues from there.
Replacing Saka with Nelson was a good decision from Arteta, because Nelson would likely try to reach the byline instead of cutting inside. The unexpected change seemed to have ruined Nottingham Forest’s game plan a little
However, I don’t think Nelson will thrive on the right wing, which was the position Willian failed to own at Arsenal. I’d like to watch him return to the left wing against Zurich, where he can cut inside easily from as Martinelli and Sanchez did
If Nelson manages to get a new contract, Arsenal could train Smith-Rowe to be Xhaka’s successor and as an alternative to Odegaard