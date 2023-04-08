Reiss Nelson is facing a criminal charge over his dog

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is facing a criminal charge after his dog reportedly attacked a masseur at his home in 2020.

The attacker is a fringe player in the current Arsenal team that could win the Premier League at the end of this term.

The Daily Mail reports he was sued after the dog attack caused the masseur an injury and he pleaded not guilty in October last year.

He was granted bail but is expected back in court in September to continue the case.

The report says he is being charged with ‘being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson is not the first person who lost control of their dog; this case should not be a big issue.

The attacker will eventually be set free and we cannot allow such a minor matter to distract us from the fact that we could win the league.

Regardless of this revelation, we expect Nelson to remain in top form and to continue delivering maximum performances for us whenever he is called on to play.

The players ahead of him in the pecking order are doing well and he will continue to offer his support to them.

