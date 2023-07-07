Reiss Nelson is “lost for words” after signing new Arsenal contract

Nelson on signing new deal with Arsenal : “I’m kind of lost for words”

Reiss Nelson, the talented winger and Hale End graduate, has expressed his joy after signing a new long-term contract with his boyhood club, Arsenal. The 23-year-old made his debut for the Gunners at the age of 17 in 2017 and has since made over 60 appearances for the first team.

Now, the Englishman is determined to take his game “to the next level” following his decision to commit his future to the London side.

In his elation after signing the contract, Nelson revealed, “I’m kind of lost for words if I’m honest. I’ve been here since I was eight, I’m 23 now. It’s been a hell of a journey, and I’m just so happy.” Coming from a family of Arsenal supporters, the significance of recommitting to the club holds even greater meaning for the young winger.

Nelson cited the team’s performance last season as a key factor behind his decision, stating, “I’ve seen the rise that Arsenal have taken. Taking them to new heights and I feel like I want to be part of the journey. I want to be part of us going to the next level, which I think the boss, Edu, the backroom staff, and the new players and the current players are making.”

He also revealed his conversation with manager Mikel Arteta, stating, “[Arteta] told me he’s seen a massive change in me, and he feels like I’m at the next level and it feels like there’s so many more different levels that I can go to.” This conversation seem to have ignited Nelson’s determination to prove himself and continue his development as a player.

Reflecting on the previous season, which saw him deliver standout performances and memorable goals, the Arsenal man acknowledged the challenges he faced, including dealing with injuries.

Looking ahead, he emphasized the importance of staying fit throughout the upcoming campaign and expressed his eagerness to seize every opportunity to showcase his abilities and make it difficult for the manager to leave him out of the starting eleven.

As Nelson embarks on the next chapter of his career at Arsenal, he carries the ambition to push himself to new heights and contribute to the team’s continued growth and success. With the Gunners aiming to go far in the League Cup and FA Cup, we now have the depth in the squad to be able to cope with all these extra games, and win them all!

I’m not sure if Nelson will be playing in our European games, but he has proved he can be a game changer, so I’ll undoubtedly be excited to see him in action, knowing his dedication to improving and making his mark on the club he has been a part of for over a decade.

A club that is in his heart. A club that is in all our hearts.