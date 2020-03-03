Reiss Nelson makes a strong case to play ahead of Nicolas Pepe

Reiss Nelson is staking a claim to be named in the Arsenal starting line up in the Premier League.

Reiss Nelson’s performance for Arsenal against Portsmouth last night showed again why he may be taking Nicolas Pepe’s place in the Arsenal starting eleven soon.

The young Englishman has been one of the best players to have come through Arsenal’s academy and he seems like a star of the future.

He assisted Sokratis for the first goal on the night and also played a part in Arsenal’s second goal as they ran out 2-0 winners over Portsmouth.

Nelson was sent out on loan to Hoffenheim last season and he impressed for the Germans before returning to Arsenal.

According to the Sun, there were issues with his off-field lifestyle in Germany but Mikel Arteta has defended him and claimed that the player was going through a phase in his life.

Nelson’s numbers are impressive even though he doesn’t get the chance to start so many games.

The youngster has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight starts for Arsenal and one cannot help but think that the more he gets involved, the more output he would provide.

Pepe has struggled in his first season as an Arsenal player with just four goals from 23 league games for the Gunners. He may be the clubs record signing but that does not mean he is guaranteed a place in the team.

Arteta will have a big decision to make if Nelson continues to be impressive every time he is given an opportunity and it is now down to Pepe to show he deserves the call ahead of young Nelson.