Reiss Nelson may get a run of games now after scoring for Arsenal at Brentford

Our Gunners were impressive against Brentford, particularly in the opening half. Reiss Nelson was a standout performer. He only needed 8 minutes to find the back of the net. His calmness in striking the ball perfectly to score a goal with the keeper at his mercy was just what we needed after watching Gabriel Jesus miss such an obvious chance in the 2-2 NLD tie with Spurs.

“It’s good, man; it’s nice to be back out there on the pitch; nice to be starting with some familiar faces, Emile, Eddie,” he said of his first start of the season versus Brentford. “And it was good, very confident feeling to win, get a goal, and delighted to be in the next round.

Anyway, Nelson didn’t just demonstrate his ability to hit the target. He took his chances on Wednesday night after being given a rare opportunity to start.

Sofascore (in the Brentford versus Arsenal Carabao game) gave him the second-highest rating of everyone on the pitch, with a 7.8 rating (Jorginho had the highest, with an 8.1 rating).

With his tricks, the Hale End Graduate was a constant menace; he performed a successful dribble, hit the woodwork with a late chance, and another shot went wide. Of his 48 attempted passes, he had a 96% pass accuracy.

With Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka doubts for the upcoming game against Bournemouth, the Hale End Graduate could come in handy. He might play a key role for us in the next few weeks.

