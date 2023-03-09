Reiss Nelson may want Arsenal stay but would he ever be more than a supersub?

West Ham: When many Arsenal fans think of their London rivals, the only thing that springs to mind is the expected summer transfer of Declan Rice from the London Stadium. It has been rumoured for days, weeks, and now months that Arteta is interested in bringing Rice to the Emirates this year.

Anyway, you already knew that, so why else would you be thinking about West Ham? The football journalist Graeme Bailey has some interesting news on Reiss Nelson that may be worth your time.

Apparently, the David Moyes-led team have their sights set on Arsenal’s Bournemouth killer. Bailey said: “Reiss Nelson. A really interesting one. Out of contract at the end of the season, he’ll be 23 already, which really says a lot. He does want to stay, but he does have an awful lot of interest out there from a lot of clubs, West Ham being one of them. I just think that at 23, where is he in the pecking order? He’s fourth-choice in certain positions; he might sign (a new contract) from what I’m hearing, but he won’t get any guarantees over playing time, so don’t be surprised if he moves on,” Bailey said on Talking Transfers.

Many have called for the Hale End Graduate to be given a new contract following his masterclass display against Bournemouth, but Bailey makes sense; at Arsenal, he may have to be satisfied with being a reserve player because, honestly, who does he bench? Who knows with so many games to play next season and Arteta seeming to embrace team rotation?

