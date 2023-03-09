Reiss Nelson may want Arsenal stay but would he ever be more than a supersub?

West Ham: When many Arsenal fans think of their London rivals, the only thing that springs to mind is the expected summer transfer of Declan Rice from the London Stadium. It has been rumoured for days, weeks, and now months that Arteta is interested in bringing Rice to the Emirates this year.
Anyway, you already knew that, so why else would you be thinking about West Ham? The football journalist Graeme Bailey has some interesting news on Reiss Nelson that may be worth your time.
Apparently, the David Moyes-led team have their sights set on Arsenal’s Bournemouth killer. Bailey said: “Reiss Nelson. A really interesting one. Out of contract at the end of the season, he’ll be 23 already, which really says a lot. He does want to stay, but he does have an awful lot of interest out there from a lot of clubs, West Ham being one of them. I just think that at 23, where is he in the pecking order? He’s fourth-choice in certain positions; he might sign (a new contract) from what I’m hearing, but he won’t get any guarantees over playing time, so don’t be surprised if he moves on,” Bailey said on Talking Transfers.
Many have called for the Hale End Graduate to be given a new contract following his masterclass display against Bournemouth, but Bailey makes sense; at Arsenal, he may have to be satisfied with being a reserve player because, honestly, who does he bench? Who knows with so many games to play next season and Arteta seeming to embrace team rotation?
Daniel O
I feel we can do with more arrivals in the front three areas. We need another striker who can hold it up and assist our wingers while also having the scoring ability. And at least one more wide player who can both rest and play with Saka, someone young with a high ceiling and very versatile, good with his feet. Basically more competition for Jesus and competition for our wide forwards
I think having a too bigger squad is not a good idea. I think another CF maybe like you said competition for Jesus. But only if we move nelson on. Jesus can cover for Saka who will need the occasional rest. We also have Trossard who can play on the right. I love Eddie but don’t think he is the best option for arsenal style atm. Again he can afford to be sold alongside Nelson if we go for a Quality CF. Vlahovic maybe
We seems to undervalue what we have.As much as I also want an upgrade to Nketiah,he is not far behind your choice (vlahovoc)
I will suggest arsenal give him new contract to tie him to the club. He is a good squad player. He gives good options. In the worst case scenario, he can be used as a swap+cash for Rice.
On the part of Reiss, he can sign a long term contract that give him the opportunity of a one club player, chance of winning trophies and a possible legend status. It depends on his choice anyway.