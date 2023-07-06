Arsenal’s new signing Reiss Nelson needs to be used more to stop Bukayo Saka suffering from burnout

On Wednesday, there was talk of Reiss Nelson signing a new deal at Arsenal; hopefully, he has and is ready for a new chapter of his career.
Reiss Nelson has signed new long term deal at Arsenal. Four year contract, in place since beginning of June and now sealed. Club statement to follow. 🚨🔴⚪️ #AFC
Deal will also include option for further season. Nelson rejected bids from Italy, France and PL to stay. pic.twitter.com/dA9Swm40yr
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023
Next season could be important for the Hale End Graduate, and Rio Ferdinand hinted at why so in his YouTube channel.
The Manchester United legend has asked Mikel Arteta not to over-depend on Bukayo Saka as he did last season. He insinuates that come next season, the 21-year-old’s game time should be controlled to keep him fresh.
“I think you still need one [more attacking player]. You can’t afford to let Saka play another full season and not missing any games. I know he missed one or two here and there. But he played too many games last season for a young kid. He’s going to burn out,” said Ferdinand.
“You need to save him a little bit and have moments when you can pull him out of the team without a big drop off in output. But man, Arsenal ain’t going nowhere.”
Ferdinand’s claims make perfect sense, and that is something Arteta should have already planned to address. It was evident Saka’s form dropped off towards the end of the season, and many alluded to the fact that he must have been struggling from fatigue.
There are no strong links between Arsenal and recruiting an attacking player. The focus is on defense and midfield. As Leandro Trossard competes with Gabriel Martinelli at left wing, Reiss Nelson needs to step up and try to be a reliable option at right wing.
If he can be trusted to replace Saka at times, Nelson will see plenty of game time next season, which could be meaningful for him extending his contract at Arsenal. We know he can do a job when called upon, so why doesn’t Arteta use him more often, especially to give Saka a break now and then…
Daniel O
He played better on the left wing, because he isn’t as pacey as Adama Traore and Ismaila Sarr
We shouldn’t repeat our mistake with Willian who couldn’t cut inside and shoot effectively from the right wing
Better let him compete with Martinelli and use Trossard to play false-nine or AM. We could use Marquinhos, Havertz or Vieira to rotate with Saka for the RW role
Do you remember our conversation yesterday when I told that the ITK said Nelson has signed pending official announcement? You refuted and said they haven’t signed yet. Same yesterday few hours after our conversations Fabrizio tweeted that Nelson has signed.
If I’m not mistaken, Romano just said the deal was imminent, but Nelson hasn’t signed it yet. I’d be surprised if Nelson leaves though
Arteta got alot of stuff right last season. He has given us all hope. HOWEVER. it was bloody obvious we needed rotation. If not for fitness than to just keep players on their toes. I would have not blamed nelson for leaving last season. Was ridiculous. Arteta please take yet another leaf out of peps book and loody rotate next season.
Again for me this lack of rotation is what lost us the league. The slight fatigue and being predictable by the end is where the problem of not rotating comes also player get complacent and disillusioned on the other end.
How can you have fantastic games like nelson and be promptly benched upon sakas return. Crazy !!
It’s not easy to build a team good enough to challenge Man city, but far more difficult to create a feeling in that team where players, even if they are seen as a significant down grade on those they are replacing, can come in and thrive to the point where the absentee isn’t miss all that much.
Nelson is a young player that may well end up a key part of Arsenal success in years to come.
Meticulous Management by Arteta and his staff should enable Nelson to slot in on the left without any great difference to the team.
Just want to thank Nelson for that Boumemouth classic, history will be kind to him.
Surely, Saka can’t play every Arsenal match, Arteta should not doubt his players otherwise why’d they be in the team. They are there to play and help the team to succeed not only to collect wages. He needs [Arteta] to find out how to use each and every play for the benefit of the team as a whole.
In short….the rotation is a barometer….how you will manage the fatigue of the team in cooperation with the whole team is a skill. Trusting rested players who often They exposed when they came in, it means that in some matches they have proven that they should start starters. One of them is Nelson…. at the time when Saka was present. Coincidentally he also played Jorginho and we’ve all seen what he can offer. This is the headline-grabbing rotation that made City look like a Ferrari next to a scarab in the final stages. Also Mr Arteta if you were scared So much going on and on and on against the worst teams in the league like Southampton and West Ham, why don’t you get a dog and keep it on a leash next to you?On the bench. You don’t need to be Einstein to see that some players were completely burnt out….and that you gifted this championship to City. Yes, City didn’t win it, you gifted it with Your fear and the insulting lack of confidence in the roster you built. This lack of title should be taught in coaching schools as An example of avoiding a criminal mistake. Of course, City had two equal lineups, okay, but against Southampton and the. ..taste West Ham, he didn’t want It would be a big risk to use players like Nelson or Smithrow in the starting line-up…right?Especially he pulls like a thoroughbred left back.
Rotation not only keeps players fresh, it’s stops them getting complacent and too comfortable. You could see it last season, players weren’t just fatigued but knew they were guaranteed a start regardless of form. We’ve seen it before.
No-one should feel secure in their spot, that’s the sign of a healthy squad.
Certainly, Nelson deserves more minutes, not only to give Saka some well deserved rest but also Nelson could start on the right side in Cup games and against lower half PL teams so that Saka is not burnt out and stays fresh.