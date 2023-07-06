Arsenal’s new signing Reiss Nelson needs to be used more to stop Bukayo Saka suffering from burnout

On Wednesday, there was talk of Reiss Nelson signing a new deal at Arsenal; hopefully, he has and is ready for a new chapter of his career.

Next season could be important for the Hale End Graduate, and Rio Ferdinand hinted at why so in his YouTube channel.

The Manchester United legend has asked Mikel Arteta not to over-depend on Bukayo Saka as he did last season. He insinuates that come next season, the 21-year-old’s game time should be controlled to keep him fresh.

“I think you still need one [more attacking player]. You can’t afford to let Saka play another full season and not missing any games. I know he missed one or two here and there. But he played too many games last season for a young kid. He’s going to burn out,” said Ferdinand.

“You need to save him a little bit and have moments when you can pull him out of the team without a big drop off in output. But man, Arsenal ain’t going nowhere.”

Ferdinand’s claims make perfect sense, and that is something Arteta should have already planned to address. It was evident Saka’s form dropped off towards the end of the season, and many alluded to the fact that he must have been struggling from fatigue.

There are no strong links between Arsenal and recruiting an attacking player. The focus is on defense and midfield. As Leandro Trossard competes with Gabriel Martinelli at left wing, Reiss Nelson needs to step up and try to be a reliable option at right wing.

If he can be trusted to replace Saka at times, Nelson will see plenty of game time next season, which could be meaningful for him extending his contract at Arsenal. We know he can do a job when called upon, so why doesn’t Arteta use him more often, especially to give Saka a break now and then…

