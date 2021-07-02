Reiss Nelson refuses contract and likely to be sold by Arsenal

The London-born Reiss Nelson joined Arsenal at the tender age of just nine years old, but despite working his way through the ranks he has still not managed to nail down a regular place in the Gunners first team.
He did have a very successful loan at Hoffenheim in the 2018/19 season making 23 appearances, but in all his years with the Gunners he only made 22, and 17 of those were under Unai Emery. Once Mikel Arteta was made boss, Nelson’s chances dried up and he only made two League starts in the whole of last season.
Arteta himself apologised him not having enough room for the 21 year-old towards the end of last season. He told Football London: “I would like to give him more. He’s a boy who tries really hard, he trains every day. It’s very difficult at the moment with the players we have to be able to fit in. I feel sorry because he deserves more. He doesn’t play more and that’s my fault.”
But that doesn’t help Nelson and it now looks like he has given up waiting for his chances and is prepared to move on to find first team football.
Fabrizio Romano tweeted….
Arsenal have offered Reiss Nelson a new contract until 2024 to send him on loan immediatly after (current one expires in 11 months). Nelson has not accepted yet as he’s looking for other options. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
Olympiacos and three English clubs already contacted Nelson to sign him.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021
So, yet another academy graduate that we thought was going to be a superstar of the future bites the dust. I have a feeling we won’t get much of a transfer fee for him either, even though he has two years left on his contracy…
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Could he have done worse than Willian last year? Willian has suffocated chances of some young players; Martinelli and Nelson being 2 of those.
I don’t blame Nelson at all, and can understand his frustration.
He never got honest chances to prove himself, compared to Willian. The Brazilian’s dead cat performances were embarrassing and shameful, Nelson wasn’t offered anything close.
Why would he extend when the club ignored him for Willian? Club did him no favors, so why do them a favor.
Poor man management has consequences.
Agree totally Durand. Everybody needs time to integrate into a team, and younger players even more so. He never got that time, so all we have to remember are a few sporadic, average appearances whilst acclimatising. But the kid never stop running and trying. If he goes I think with a regular run he can be a top baller – good luck to him.
The polar opposite of Willian the moneygrabber, who although experienced showed no enthusiasm, energy, skill or progress in his long run in the side.
Serious failing of Arteta. I hope he learned a lesson on how to treat people from it, but we will see.
Hmmmm… My dear with this is, I like Nelson as a player and I see him becoming a better player in the near future, I pray his leaving doesn’t backfire like that of Gnabry.
Look at Sancho today whom Man Utd just grabbed from BVB for a massive fee, I see our own Sancho in Nelson. Who says can’t even be better if given a good run of games, he already showed glimpses of that quality on loan in Germany.
AFC should keep him by all means possible, the boy will come good with a run of games at an EPL club.
My fear**