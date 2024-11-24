Reiss Nelson reportedly in talks to cut short his loan move at Fulham

Reiss Nelson of Fulham during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on October 26. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

When Reiss Nelson departed Arsenal for a loan move to Fulham in the summer, there were big expectations regarding how his 2024-25 season could turn out to be. Arsenal must have had faith that their player would thrive with the Cottagers and come back better, which is why they didn’t impose a loan with an obligation to buy for the Premier League side.

Unfortunately, things haven’t improved for Nelson at Craven Cottage. He might have departed from Arsenal in search of more playing opportunities, but that hasn’t been the case under Marco Silva.

Nelson has only made two Premier League starts since joining Fulham. Although he has been playing a few from the bench, the concern remains that his circumstances have not changed.

Certainly Nelson didn’t leave Arsenal, where he was a squad player, to take on a similar role elsewhere; he left with the conviction that he possesses the quality to be a regular starter. But that hasn’t been the case thus far.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunner winger isn’t satisfied with his situation. In fact, he has held discussions with Mikel Arteta regarding his future. He is eagerly anticipating a fresh start elsewhere following his loan period at Fulham.

Apparently he is eager to move elsewhere where he can consistently play every week. Regarding his next venture, FT reports that the player and his agents are contemplating a return to the Bundesliga.

The Hale End graduate enjoyed a remarkable experience during his loan to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim during the 2018/19 season, scoring 7 goals in 23 appearances. The sentiment is that going back to Germany might allow him to realise his full potential.

His entourage has reportedly begun presenting him to various German clubs. Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin are reportedly the first two to have been offered the 24-year-old’s services.

Certainly this revelation about Nelson is intriguing; I can’t shake the feeling that he would have been better off remaining at the Emirates Stadium. It’s wonderful that he has a plan to salvage his career and all we Gooners can do is wish him the best.

Darren N

