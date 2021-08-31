Reiss Nelson secures season-long loan move to Feyernoord

Reiss Nelson has agreed a deal to join Feyernoord on loan from Arsenal for the upcoming season.

The midfielder failed to secure regular playing time under manager Mikel Arteta last term, and it will come as no shock to hear that he has decided to seek a move away from the club, and a loan deal appears ideal for all involved parties.

Nelson is held in high regard in North London, but hasn’t shown enough when called upon for the first-team, and finds himself behind a host of options in the current squad for the wide roles.

Reiss is comfortable playing in the AM role also, but both Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard will no doubt be battling it out as first choice for that role, with the Norwegian’s arrival from Real Madrid likely to have played a role in his decision to seek out a loan move.

The 21 year-old will hopefully pick up plenty of first-team football with his new club, and show that he is worthy of taking a claim for first-team football at the Emirates, although I fear that it is extremely unlikely that he will play for Arsenal again, and a more permanent move will come next summer.

Patrick